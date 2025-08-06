Pair of Gators Commits Shut Down Recruitment
On Tuesday, Florida Gators four-star defensive lineman commit Kendall Guervil and four-star defensive back commit CJ Bronaugh each publicly shut down their recruitments, 247Sports’ Tyler Harden reported. These are Florida’s top two commits in the class.
Guervil is ranked as the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 10 player in the state of Florida in the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He committed to the Gators on July 2, over the Texas Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles.
Throughout most of Guervil’s recruitment leading up to his July 2 commitment, the Longhorns were seen as the main competition for the Gators, and Texas was viewed as the front-runner. Near the end of April, Guervil even stated Texas was his No. 1 team.
However, in the weeks leading up to his commitment, the Gators surged, overtook their SEC foes to secure the big-time defensive line prospect.
He has been a headache for his opponents across his three years with Fort Myers (Fla.) High School. Guervil has totaled 165 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks in 30 varsity games, according to MaxPreps.
With his commitment, the Gators have two defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle. The other in their class is Tupelo (Miss.) four-star JaReylan McCoy.
Just like with Guervil, the Gators had to fight hard to get Bronaugh on board. He was pledged to Nebraska before flipping to the Gators on June 18. Florida also fended off interest from Penn State and Florida State for the elite defensive back.
He is their highest-ranked commit this cycle, being tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 75 overall prospect and No. 6 defensive back in the 2026 class.
Bronaugh had a stellar junior season with Windermere (Fla.) High School. He had 30 total tackles, six interceptions, four pass breakups, three tackles-for-loss and two sacks in just eight games, according to MaxPreps. Additionally, three of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns.
The defensive back is more than just a football star, though. He also excels on the track. Bronaugh is a Florida 1A champion in the 100 and 200-meter, winning both as a sophomore.
Florida ranks as No. 14 in On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings. They have 18 total commits in the class, with 13 of them labeled as four-stars.
They are also in the running for Hartfield Academy (Miss.) five-star safety Bralan Womack and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa. Womack will announce his decision on August 23, while Forkpa recently dismissed his planned commitment day in early July and will instead wait to make a decision.