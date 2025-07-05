Turn On The Tape: Florida Gators' Four-Star CB Commit CJ Bronaugh

Gators newest commit CJ Bronaugh

🐊6’1, 166 LBs

🐊Composite top 100 recruit, top 12 CB

🐊Interest from FSU and Penn State

🐊30 tackles, 6 INT, 4 PBU and 2 sacks in only 8 games as a junior

🐊3 PICK-6s in 2024!!

🐊Florida 1A champion in both 100 and 200-meter as SO.

