Turn On The Tape: Florida Gators' Four-Star CB Commit CJ Bronaugh
The Florida Gators flip of four-star CJ Bronaugh from his long-time pledge to Nebraska has been the biggest addition to the class so far. The speedy defensive back, a top-100 recruit in the class, is one of the best corners in the state and now Florida’s highest rated prospect.
Bronaugh is also one of three defensive backs committed in the class and one of 12 prospects to commit to the Gators in June.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
Let's turn on the tape and see what Bronaugh brings to the Gators.
On Paper
- 6-foot-1, 166 pounds
- Strong interest from FSU and Penn State
- Top-100 composite recruit, top 12 cornerback
- 30 tackles, six interceptions, four pass breakups and two sacks in only eight games as a junior
- Three pick-sixes in 2024
- Florida 1A champion in both the 100 and 200-meter as a sophomore
The Tape
Quick Notes: Bronaugh’s film shows impressive speed as well as a strong ability to break on the football and intercept passes. While his 1A competition at Windermere can be questioned, only facing two schools that finished the year over .500, his athleticism and feel for the game is clear. His flexibility to play on offense shows up after interceptions, leading to some great returns and his incredible three pick-sixes in eight games. He is constantly closing quickly on passes and making strong tackles without hesitation.
The Excitement
Bronaugh has the speed and ball skills to be an exciting threat to intercept passes at any time in the Swamp, something Florida has missed recently. No Gators corner has recorded over two interceptions in a season since Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam both did in 2019, which the Florida commit could change quickly. With a great feel for the position and top-end speed, Bronaugh has an extremely high ceiling and a chance to be another great cornerback at the University of Florida.