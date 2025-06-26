Turn On the Tape: Florida Gators' Four-Star OT Commit Tyler Chukuyem
Jubilee June continued for the Florida Gators with the commitment of 6-foot-6 four-star offensive lineman Tyler Chukuyem out of Douglasville, Georgia after a weekend visit in Gainesville.
The South Pauling prospect, a projected riser in the recruiting rankings and four-star recruit according to On3, became the fourth of four recruits added to the offensive trenches for Florida in their 2026 class, committing after four-star guard G'Nivre Carr and three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell and three-star tackle Javarii Luckas, who committed just house before Chukuyem.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
Let's take a look at what Chukuyem brings to the table based on his high school tape.
On Paper
- 6-foot-6, 290 pounds
- Strong interest from Cincinnati, FSU and Ole Miss
- No. 26 OT in class of 2026 (On3)
- 265-pound bench, 295-pound clean, 425-pound deadlift, 500-pound squat, 3.5-second shuttle
The Tape
Quick Notes: The tape from Chukuyem’s junior year showed a fluid athlete with impressive size. The lineman showed dominance in pass blocking reps, consistently finishing blocks strong while engaging opponents with physicality well. The Georgia native's consistent approach of initiating contact was noticeable.
The Excitement
Chukuyem shows the strength and athleticism an SEC commit must have at his position. With Florida’s recent ability to develop on the line and multiple players likely departing next year, Gators fans should be excited about what Florida likely hopes to be an impact starter on the line in the near future.