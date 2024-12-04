WR Muizz Tounkara Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Wide receiver Muizz Tounkara of Clear Springs (League City, Tx.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day. He is the second receiver signee of the class, joining Vernell Brown III.
A consensus three-star prospect, Tounkara is ranked as high as the No. 92 receiver prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports.
A former Arizona commit, Tounkara (6-3, 195 pounds) was a late find for the Gators, who were looking for a big-body receiver to go with speedy blue chip commits in Vernell Brown III and Naeshaun Montgomery. Florida had previously lost four-star Joshua Moore to Miami before flipping Tounkara.
After receiving an offer, Tounkara officially visited Florida during the Gators' upset win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23, where he rated the visit a "10 out of 10," according to 247 Sports. He flipped his commitment from Arizona two days later, eventually becoming one of 10 total pledges in the month of November for Florida.
Read Gators Illustrated's profile of Tounkara below:
"After Florida lost big-body receiver Joshua Moore to Miami, the Gators went nearly two months without finding a replacement before flipping Tounkara from Arizona. Prior to his commitment, Tounkara visited Florida during the Gators' win over Ole Miss and rated the visit a '10 out of 10.' With his size at six feet, three inches, Tounkara has a tremendous ability to win jump balls and other contested passes while providing a nice size to block on the edges, which is a key trait of a Billy Gonzales-coached receivers room. However, he'll still need to develop his route-running ability."