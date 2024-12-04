All Gators

WR Muizz Tounkara Signs with Florida

Wide receiver Muizz Tounkara has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.

Cam Parker

Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024
Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024 / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Wide receiver Muizz Tounkara of Clear Springs (League City, Tx.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day. He is the second receiver signee of the class, joining Vernell Brown III.

A consensus three-star prospect, Tounkara is ranked as high as the No. 92 receiver prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports.

A former Arizona commit, Tounkara (6-3, 195 pounds) was a late find for the Gators, who were looking for a big-body receiver to go with speedy blue chip commits in Vernell Brown III and Naeshaun Montgomery. Florida had previously lost four-star Joshua Moore to Miami before flipping Tounkara.

After receiving an offer, Tounkara officially visited Florida during the Gators' upset win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23, where he rated the visit a "10 out of 10," according to 247 Sports. He flipped his commitment from Arizona two days later, eventually becoming one of 10 total pledges in the month of November for Florida.

Read Gators Illustrated's profile of Tounkara below:

"After Florida lost big-body receiver Joshua Moore to Miami, the Gators went nearly two months without finding a replacement before flipping Tounkara from Arizona. Prior to his commitment, Tounkara visited Florida during the Gators' win over Ole Miss and rated the visit a '10 out of 10.' With his size at six feet, three inches, Tounkara has a tremendous ability to win jump balls and other contested passes while providing a nice size to block on the edges, which is a key trait of a Billy Gonzales-coached receivers room. However, he'll still need to develop his route-running ability."

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting