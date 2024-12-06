REPORT: Florida Gators Linebacker Intends to Enter Transfer Portal
After spending two seasons at the University of Florida, redshirt sophomore linebacker Deuce Spurlock II intends to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Corey Bender.
The 6 foot 1 and 230-pound linebacker was ranked as a three-star recruit both in the class of 2022 and as a transfer prospect, after deciding to leave Michigan.
This season, Spurlock has not seen any game action. In 2023, Spurlock played in three games, all on special teams.
At Michigan, the Alabama native saw action in two games as a linebacker. In his collegiate debut against Hawaii, Spurlock earned Freshman Defensive Player Of The Game honors. During his time in Ann Arbor, he was named the Defensive Scout Team Player Of The Week twice.
Before deciding to attend the University of Michigan, Spurlock attended Madison Academy High School, where he was a two-time All-State selection.
In his senior season, Spurlock finished with 186 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. As a receiver, he caught 13 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Over three high school seasons, Spurlock finished with 300 tackles, 11 sacks and three interceptions. On the offensive side of the ball, he caught 74 passes for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Besides Michigan, Spurlock also received offers from Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina, among others. According to 247Sports, Spurlock was the No.71 athlete in the country, and the No.39 player in the state of Alabama. As a transfer prospect coming out of Michigan, he was ranked as the 58th-best linebacker in the country.