Florida State forward suffers season-ending injury

The hits keep on coming for Florida State basketball, as the team announced forward Cam’Ron Fletcher will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury. He went down late in the 72-67 loss to Virginia after jumping up for a pass and coming down on his leg awkwardly. Fletcher was in the middle of the best season of his college career, averaging 10.8 PPG and 7.5 RPG while shooting 33% from 3.

This is yet another tough blow to Florida State’s frontcourt, who already lost Jaylan Gainey for the season to an ACL injury and Baba Miller is suspended until mid-January. Matthew Cleveland will likely start at the 4 in the meantime and De’Ante Green will have to play more.

Fletcher was one of the guys that you could tell actually cared and took pride in his effort. This is a team that has already struggled to rebound the basketball, and losing the versatile junior won’t make things any easier.

While the exact injury hasn’t been announced, it’s unlikely to be an ACL injury or something similar, as it’s almost impossible to get MRI result back this fast and on a Monday. We’re wishing a speedy recovery to Fletcher and hope to see him back on the court soon.

