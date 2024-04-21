Blue-Chip Running Back Locks In Official Visit With FSU Football
The end of April is closing in and Florida State still only holds four verbal commitments in #Tribe24. The Seminoles haven't added a pledge since January 16 but things are primed to begin to shift on the recruiting trail in the near future.
By now, everyone knows that FSU does most of its work in the summer and that appears to be no different this time around. Last year, the Seminoles netted 10+ commitments from June to August, leading to the belief that a similar run could be on the horizon.
One of Florida State's top targets regardless of position in the 2025 class is four-star running back Byron Louis. The interest is mutual as Louis has already visited campus three times and has another trip planned in the near future.
Following his visit to FSU for the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase, Louis revealed on social media that he's locked in an official visit with the Seminoles from June 21-23. That's setting up to be the big recruiting weekend this summer with a number of key targets and commitments scheduled to be in town.
The Seminoles are one of the schools standing out to Louis for a variety of reasons.
“What stands out to me about Florida State is, yes you expect them to come to you, but honestly, you have to want to be here. You have to want to be coached by these coaches, you have to want to learn, you have to want to be a team player, you have to want to be the best you,” Louis said to NoleGameday previously. “You know, coach Norvell always says, if you’re not willing to be the best you, if you’re not willing to be the best teammate, the best human, the best son if you’re not willing to be the best then don’t come here. I feel as if that’s very important because not everybody can come here, not everybody is invited here, not everybody is able to wear that garnet and gold.”
The Florida native is coming off a junior season at American Heritage where he rushed 160 times for 1,224 yards with 18 touchdowns to guide his team to a playoff semifinal appearance.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 201 prospect, the No. 14 RB, and the No. 28 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
