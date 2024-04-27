BREAKING: FSU LB Tatum Bethune Drafted By San Francisco 49ers
Former UCF transfer and Florida State linebacker became the latest addition of the 2023 Seminole squad to be taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bethune made his mark alongside Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy with a break out ACC Championship season. He had a team high of 70 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and an interception last year.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford Possibly Hints At Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Bethune with the No. 251 overall pick in the seventh round, adding to the plethora of Seminoles taking their talents to the next level in this year's draft. Bethune joins wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, defensive back Jarrian Jones, defensive back Renardo Green, running back Trey Benson, quarterback Jordan Travis, and tight end Jaheim Bell as the 2023 squad continues their run to the NFL.
"He's an inside linebacker with average size and questionable top-end speed, but he plays with reaction quickness. He'll take on blocks with aggression and plays with decent tackle strength in space. He has sound football IQ, but recognition of blocking scheme and play design can be inconsistent." NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said of Bethune, "He has good coverage awareness and can drag Y tight ends around the field. Bethune can be unorthodox, and he'll miss more tackles than you'd like, but he's productive, with a feel for the game that could see him land as a Day 3 linebacker with backup potential inside."
All in all, Bethune appeared in 26 games for the 'Noles with 21 starts and became a pivotal piece in FSU's 13-1 run, making him a value pick for the 49ers.
Los Angeles Rams Select FSU Football DE Jared Verse in the First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State University throughout its ongoing legal battle with the ACC.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok