Buccaneers LB Coach Larry Foote Previews What Kalen DeLoach Brings to Tampa Bay
Florida State is coming off a remarkable 13-0 regular season and ACC Championship. In the 2024 NFL Draft, 10 players were selected from their team, with an additional three players signing as undrafted free agents.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Football Wide Receiver Transfers To South Carolina Gamecocks
Seminole favorite Kalen DeLoach was one of those who went undrafted in an offense-heavy draft haul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Arkansas linebacker Antonio Greer. Linebackers coach Larry Foote and the Bucs brought in three undrafted free agents to Tampa, and he feels that DeLoach fits the 'modern-day' linebacker prototype and believes he will bring a chip on his shoulder when he makes his way to Raymond James Stadium.
"Kalen is more the modern-day linebacker. He's athletic. He's fast. He jumps off the tape. It was a weird draft; sometimes you watch those guys, you just know they're going to get drafted," Tampa Bay Foote said of DeLoach. "He didn't. I know he's going to come here with a chip, but he's physical; he likes to play. Florida State had a good defense."
The Savannah, GA native finished 2023 with 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. DeLoach may be most remembered in FSU's 31-24 overtime win over Clemson in Death Valley a season ago. Down 24-17, a sack scoop and score tied the game, giving the 'Noles a chance and eventual victory over the Tigers, and it is likely that he will make big-time plays as he moves to the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Teams Up With Former Florida Gators Coach Urban Meyer To Win Golf Tournament
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok