Mike Norvell Teams Up With Former Florida Gators Coach Urban Meyer To Win Golf Tournament
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and partner Urban Meyer defeated South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and teammate Houston Nutt in a tournament-record, four-hole playoff to win the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 24 current and former college football coaches, playing in 12 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse. The tournament was held today at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in a Two-Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring. Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams.
“It was a game of response. We saw some good, and we saw some bad. We just continued to make the plays necessary. Coach Meyer came through in the clutch and it was just a great round,” said Norvell. “I thought we did a really good job of playing together. Coach Meyer had some big putts in critical moments. The timing of our scoring was critical.”
Norvell and Meyer carded three eagles and three birdies in their round to take home their first-ever Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge championship. Beamer and Nutt eagled their final hole to force a playoff, but Norvell and Meyer outlasted them over the four extra holes. This marks Florida State’s second Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge title after Jimbo Fisher and Terrell Buckley won the event in 2010.
“I’m a big Seminoles fan today. We played well, and ham and egged it all day,” said Meyer. “Mike can hit the ball 310-320, so every hole we were in position. It was a little bit of a marathon.”
With this year’s $300,000 charity purse, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge also generated an additional $17,840 through a silent auction, as well as $2,850 that was raised by PGA golfer Matt Kuchar. This year’s total of $320,690 has now contributed to a total of $9.7 million in scholarship and charity since 2007, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches.
Norvell has now won a total of $42,500 in the event’s history, while Meyer has taken home $192,500 all-time for his charities.
*Press release courtesy of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
