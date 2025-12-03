FSU football ends years of Early Signing Period misery by securing top commitment

The late stages of the recruiting cycle haven't been kind to the Florida State Seminoles during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahasee.

Over the last few years, the Seminoles have lost multiple top prospects, whether that be right before or during the Early Signing Period. Some of those failures include five-star cornerback Travis Hunter (2022), four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk (2023), five-star safety KJ Bolden (2024), and five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas (2025).

Hunter, Bolden, and Thomas were Florida State's highest-rated recruits when they defected from the Seminoles.

Norvell and FSU can finally quit holding their breath as it appears there won't be much drama with #Tribe26.

Four-Star CB Chauncey Kennon Makes It Official With Florida State

Chauncey Kennon/IG

On Wednesday morning, longtime Florida State commitment and four-star cornerback, Chauncey Kennon, signed with the Seminoles. Kennon is the highest-rated recruit in #Tribe26.

Kennon chose Florida State back in July and never wavered in his decision despite the growing uncertainty in Tallahassee. He's even got a tattoo of the Seminole logo.

One of the top recruits in the country, Kennon chose FSU over Georgia, Florida, Miami, and Auburn, among others.

There's a chance that he could make an immediate impact in garnet and gold. Kennon is expected to enroll in January.

During his senior season at Booker High School, Kennon totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception while catching eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 41 overall prospect, the No. 3 CB, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Kennon is Florida State's only top-100 signee this year.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 30 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 14 in the country.

Along with Kennon, the Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

