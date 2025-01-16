Altercation Breaks Out Following Florida State-Pittsburgh Basketball Game
Florida State picked up their biggest win of the season on Wednesday night, beating the Pitt Panthers 82-70 for their first Quad 1 win of the 2024-25 campaign. As time was expiring with the Seminoles up by 10, Malique Ewin flushed a dunk to give them a 12-point victory. Pitt seemed to take offense to that and other words flying in the handshake line.
An altercation broke out following the game that included Pitt head coach Jeff Capel grabbing FSU's Alier Maluk. Here is a video of the broadcast angle of what happened.
From what we can see on the broadcast, Florida State players (specifically Malique Ewin) were jawing at Cam Corhen. He and Capel took some offense to that; both coaching staffs got in the middle of it, and eventually, Capel grabbed Alier Maluk. And things snowballed from there. Pitt players even started jawing with fans as they went back to the locker room. It was far from the prettiest scene and not the way either team likely wanted this game to end.
Leonard Hamilton said after the game, "I don’t know what happened in the disturbance at the end of the game, I wasn’t down there, I was shaking some of the players’ hands. So I can’t comment on anything that I didn’t see.” Capel left the media room without commenting on it, or if he did, it was before anyone there could hear what he said.
Corhen and Ewin were jawing back and forth all game, and it spilled over into the postgame. Whether the ACC or either of the teams does anything about it has yet to be seen and may take a day or two to settle.
