FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, during the Seminole Boosters "Vision of Excellence" program. During their conversation, Norvell shared his thoughts on Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Norvell said Castellanos might have given him some "gray hairs" after their two previous matchups against each other. Castellanos almost ruined the Seminoles' perfect regular season in Chestnut Hill in 2023 and defeated the Garnet and Gold in Tallahassee in 2024.
"I've had to defend him here the last couple of years. And I think he added a bunch of these gray hairs. You know, he's an absolute talent. And, you know, he's a wonderful young man. I think he's one of the more dynamic players in all of college football," Norvell said. "I mean, you think back to two years ago we went up there with one of the best defenses in all of college. And I mean he threw for 300 yards and over 100 yards rushing against us; he can do it with his arm. Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark."
Moreover, Norvell shared his thoughts on the QB room as a whole as they've retained Brock Glenn and signed the highly-touted recruit, Kevin Sperry.
"And like I said, a great playmaker that, you know, we feel you were gonna be able to surround him with a wonderful group of playmakers. I'm excited about what he's bringing to the position. You got [a guy] that has experience there in Brock Glenn. Also, you've been able to sign Kevin Sperry, another guy we're really excited about. So, I mean, when you look at that room, you got a group of competitors that not only can do wonderful things with their arms, but be able to keep plays alive, and then you extend them, it adds a whole new dynamic to what you can do there offensively and [I'm] really excited about what that group is going to bring." Norvell said.
The Seminoles will look to improve upon their 2-10 season in 2025 as they open their schedule against Alabama on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
