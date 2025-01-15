Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'
Florida State saw 27 members of its roster depart for the NCAA Transfer Portal in December, including defensive end Patrick Payton. The former 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2023 All-ACC honorable mention had a disappointing campaign last fall and decided to move on from the Seminoles.
Payton ultimately elected to transfer to LSU, choosing to spend his final season of collegiate eligibility in the SEC. He's joining a talented front seven with star Harold Perkins coming back for another year alongside the Tigers' additions of Nebraska's Jimari Butler and Florida's Jack Pyburn through the transfer portal.
The veteran defensive end is expected to be one of the most ten impactful players coming out of the portal, according to On3. His addition to an experienced LSU roster could be beneficial to a possible College Football Playoff run.
"In 40 total games at Florida State, EDGE Patrick Payton made 110 total tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. The Florida State transfer is a major pickup for LSU defensive ends coach Kevin People’s position room. Payton will join a defensive line that has already added Nebraska’s Jimari Butler and Florida’s Jack Pyburn."
Perhaps the most underrated part of Payton's move to LSU is he won't have to be the main piece of the puzzle. He's at his best when surrounded by other players who can draw double teams, hence why Payton had a career year in 2023 opposite Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. That season, he totaled 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, ten pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
This past season, Payton was expected to step into the role taken on by previous defensive stars such as Verse and Jermaine Johnson II. Instead, he finished with fewer tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks compared to his performance in 2023. Payton didn't record a sack in his final eight appearances and wasn't credited with any statistics in the loss to Miami despite playing 57 snaps.
During his time at Florida State, Payton appeared in 40 games, making 26 starts over the last two years. He totaled 110 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, 13 pass deflections, and one blocked kick.
Coincidentally enough, Payton holds a 2-0 record against Brian Kelly and LSU. He was a member of the Florida State teams that took down the Tigers in back-to-back seasons in 2022 (24-23) and 2023 (45-24).
