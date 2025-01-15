Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
Florida State has plenty of work to do this offseason if the Seminoles are going to bounce back from one of the worst seasons in program history. FSU has already revamped its coaching staff and added plenty of new faces to the roster but there are a lot of hurdles to face for the team to be in a position to compete when the fall rolls around.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to the players. As the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink. The Seminoles need their players to buy in to rebuild the culture in the locker room and take on leadership roles. That didn't happen last year and it's an aspect that can only be rectified through hard work and commitment.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
A few returning members of Florida State's defensive backfield are already toiling away this winter. Local trainer KaRonte Donaldson is from Tallahassee and has trained current and former Seminoles. He recently linked up with a couple of players, including redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker, redshirt freshman cornerback Charles Lester III, and redshirt freshman cornerback Cai Bates.
Donaldson took the players through multiple drills that emphasized footwork and agility. Florida State began its offseason program earlier this week and will hold its first Tour of Duty workout on Friday.
Little Jr. is coming off his first season in Tallahassee after beginning his college career at Alabama. He started off the year at cornerback before moving to safety as the season progressed. Little Jr. saw 179 snaps, totaling 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He had a season-high six tackles in the loss to Miami.
Barker contributed as a member of the safety rotation for the second straight year. He joined Florida State following a stint at the JUCO level. Barker intercepted the first pass of his Seminole career and returned it 57 yards in the victory against Charleston Southern. He graded out as the second-highest graded player on FSU's defense at 72.0 overall in 135 snaps. Barker recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pick.
Lester III spent most of his true freshman season at Florida State working with the scout team and as a reserve on defense. He flashed his potential in practice and has the possibility of a bright future in garnet and gold. In limited action, Lester III total three tackles and a pass deflection. He graded out at 69.5 overall in 30 snaps, good for seventh-best on the defense.
Bates redshirted this past fall, working with the scout team and as a reserve on defense. He's another young defensive back with a high ceiling. In three appearances, Bates recorded one tackle. He saw 30 snaps and recorded a 74.2 tackling grade.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend