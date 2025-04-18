BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands Conference Rookie of the Year in transfer portal
Florida State is continuing to add to its 2025-26 roster as it undergoes major changes with Luke Loucks at the helm. They've landed a few Division 1 transfers in Drexel's Kobe MaGee, Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins, Jacksonville's Robert McCray V, and St. Bonaventure's LaJae Jones, a D2 transfer in Alex Steen, and high school prospects in Cam Miles and Thomas Bassong, and now Loucks and his staff have added another Division 1 transfer.
Martin Somerville has announced his commitment to the Seminoles after a visit to Tallahassee, picking FSU over BYU. Somerville won the America East Rookie of the Year this season as a member of UMass-Lowell after averaging 13.6 PPG, 3.7 APG, and 2.9 RPG while shooting 40.5% from three on nearly six attempts per game.
Somerville is originally from Bowie, Maryland, but played at Overtime Elite in high school, making this the second former OTE prospect for the 2025-26 roster, along with Thomas Bassong. This gives the Seminoles yet another proven three-point threat, and Coach Loucks is putting an emphasis on guard play this week, as they landed Cam Miles earlier in the week.
This is the 10th confirmed member for next year's squad, joining AJ Swinton, Alier Maluk, Bassong, Miles, McCray, Jones, MaGee, Steen, and Wiggins.
Florida State has had a legend come through Lowell, Massachusetts, before, as Terance Mann, now the team's assistant GM, is from there. He surely played a part in landing the UMass-Lowell product.
