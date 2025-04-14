Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights
Florida State is entering the final week of spring practice. The Seminoles have two more practices and a scrimmage remaining on the slate with head coach Mike Norvell and his staff looking to conclude April on a strong note.
With media access limited this spring, FSU has been releasing sporadic b-roll footage from different practices. The Seminoles recently provided some highlights from their 11th session on Tuesday, April 8.
The clips provided a look at a few different players, but not really much else. Things start off with junior linebacker Blake Nichelson and junior Justin Cryer going through drills.
READ MORE: FSU football loses former offensive starter to NCAA Transfer Portal
Next up, we get a look at defensive coordinator Tony White looking on as redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker participates in a tackling drill.
As the clip continues to progress, there's a decent portion of stretching included as redshirt senior defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, junior defensive lineman Tyleland Coleman, true freshman defensive lineman Tylon Lee, true freshman defensive lineman LaJesse Harrold, redshirt sophomore linebacker Brandon Torres, redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden Parrish, redshirt freshman linebacker Gav Holman, redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr., junior safety Donny Hiebert, and redshirt freshman cornerback Cai Bates were all spotted.
That leads to redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and redshirt freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins going through drill work with senior linebacker Elijah Herring on the sideline.
Then, back to more stretching as redshirt sophomore defensive lineman KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, redshirt freshman D'Nas White, true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, and true freshman cornerback Shamar Arnoux all prepare for practice.
Finally, as things wind down, we get an actual look at a small portion of action.
On the defensive side, junior defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman rips through a bag while redshirt freshman cornerback Ricky Knight III catches a pass.
On the flip side, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos tosses a few passes alongside redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry.
Castellanos hit redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore on a toe-tap catch near the sideline.
The offensive line is shown briefly with redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons working at left tackle and redshirt senior TJ Ferguson at left guard. Norvell noted that Ferguson returned to practice last week after dealing with an injury from last fall.
The clip concludes with senior wide receiver Squirrel White and redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson jogging upfield. Jackson entered the portal over the weekend.
Check out the full video below.
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok