FSU football loses former offensive starter to NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal window is approaching, and it has already been a wild one across college football. Florida State had one player declare for the portal over the weekend and that continued on Monday.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early will be moving on from the Seminoles.
The 6'4'', 305-pound lineman participated in eight games with six starts in 2024 and had been battling back from injury during spring. Overall he's appeared in 18 games for the 'Noles during his three years with the program.
He joined the Seminoles as a four-star prospect out of Duncanville, Texas and was ranked as the No. 6 offensive guard nationally by ESPN and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports.
Early's transfer is just another hit to an already decimated offensive line on a Seminole offense that averaged 4.4 yards per play and 270.3 yards per game last season.
The Seminoles have been battling injuries upfront with redshirt senior Micah Pettus, redshirt senior Gunnar Hansen, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, and redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, although head coach Mike Norvell has said that they've slowly been getting work at the end of spring.
Early, a redshirt junior, will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
