Former FSU football QB sends message after transfer announcement
The spring window for the 2025 NCAA Transfer Portal is closing in, with a 10-day window open from April 16-25. The 'Noles are currently projected to lose two players during that time, starting offensive lineman Jaylen Early and quarterback Trever Jackson, although attrition could set in as Florida State's spring camp comes to an end.
Jackson sent a message to Seminole fans on Monday, thanking the entire 'Nole nation on social media.
"Thank you Nole Nation," Jackson wrote.
The news of the Winter Garden, Florida native's intentions came over the weekend and was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
As a freshman, Jackson's lone appearance for Florida State came in the closing moments of a 41-7 victory over Charleston Southern, where he recorded a two-yard rush on the final play. The former four-star recruit joined the Seminoles as a preferred walk-on while showing promise and working almost entirely with the scout team.
The Seminoles currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos, redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, and true freshman Kevin Sperry. This leaves one of the lingering questions this spring: who will run the scout team?
That role will likely fall to redshirt sophomore Michael Grant, who spent the past two seasons behind Jackson and Glenn. Grant entered the portal last December but decided to remain in Tallahassee, Florida, for the 2025 season.
As Florida State’s quarterback room begins to thin, the move could allow for Sperry to continue to emerge as coaches have consistently praised the young signal-caller from Denton, Texas.
Jackson held multiple offers from Power-4 schools during his recruitment, and it is likely he will be suiting up for a different program in the near future.
