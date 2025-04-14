Alabama Crimson Tide projected to dominate FSU football in early Week 1 predictions
Florida State's 2025 season doesn't waste anytime getting going. The Seminoles are set to open the campaign on August 30 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Doak Campbell Stadium.
There's a lot on the line for head coach Mike Norvell following a 2-10 finish last fall. FSU has revamped its coaching staff and roster in the hopes of bouncing back in a big way. There will be a lot of pressure on quarterback Tommy Castellanos' shoulders to spark the turnaround in Tallahassee.
With that being said, not every national analyst is sold that the Seminoles will be competitive out of the gate. 247Sports' Brad Crawford is projecting Alabama to dominate Florida State on the road. In his early Week 1 predictions, Crawford has the Crimson Tide walking out with a 34-17 victory.
"Kalen DeBoer would not be able to remove the stench of a season-opening loss to Florida State upon his return to Tuscaloosa if the Crimson Tide fail," Crawford wrote. "Considering last year's disappointing finish, Alabama is a marked program. Most are anticipating a rebound."
"Mike Norvell has another portal-infused roster with the Seminoles and after the faceplant in 2024, would love to get off on the right foot against a national brand," Crawford continued. "However, this is arguably Florida State's second-toughest game of the year outside of a road trip to Clemson in November."
The non-conference contest will certainly be a test for the Seminoles. The program will be breaking in plenty of new faces, including offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White.
Not everything is set in stone for Alabama either as the program is replacing multiple starters. The Crimson Tide did lose starting quarterback Jalen Milroe to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Redshirt junior Ty Simpson seems to have the edge over redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell to replace Milroe. He served as the primary backup last season and has attempted 50 collegiate passes.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
