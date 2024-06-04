Jared Verse Has Bold Message For NFL QB's After Reunion With FSU Football Teammate Braden Fiske
There were plenty of emotional moments during the 2024 NFL Draft in April but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more endearing scene than when Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were reunited with the Los Angeles Rams. After starring together in Tallahassee for a year, the duo of all-conference defensive linemen are looking to wreak havoc on quarterbacks in the NFL.
Their potential was never more clear than during Florida State's final two games of 2023. After Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury, the Seminoles leaned on their defense in a rivalry win over Florida and ACC Championship victory against Louisville. Verse and Fiske each recorded 5+ tackles in the pair of victories.
Fiske made a case to win MVP of the conference championship after recording nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in the win over the Cardinals. Verse accumlated 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the two games. In total, the two combined for 84 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections on the season.
Back together again, Verse believes that the pair of former Seminoles are going to continue their climb on the West Coast.
"Well, I think it's as simple as watching last season. When the season started, we're new teammates, we're new to each other, Braden came from Western Michigan, I came from another season at Albany before Florida State," Verse said on NFL Network's Path to the Draft. "As the season went on, we started being able to connect. We started feeding off each other, we starting not even calling games to each other, we just look at each other and I'd be like 'what do you want to run?' and he'd just shake his head 'yeah' and I'd be like 'alright, bet that, you take this one.' I'll follow off him and he'd do the same thing with me."
"So we just naturally play together and naturally know how to do that now," Verse continued. "So when you bring that to the NFL with a top tackle in Fiske, me as the end, it's going to be bad news for quarterbacks."
The Rams will have to replace one of the top players in the league and most-renowned players in franchise history after Aaron Donald retired over the offseason. Verse believes it's going to take everyone, just one man, to replicate the type of impact Donald made with the team.
"It's definitely going to take all of us. We all got our own strengths. None of us are Aaron Donald, we all got our own strengths, our own weaknesses," Verse said. "What he can do, some of us can't and vice versa. You know, we're all different players in our own rights and aspects. But it's definitely going to take a village. We all just got to do what we can. Nobody can step outside of their role and just do what is laid out in front of us - run the plays."
A benefit of being selected by Los Angeles is that Verse landed in the NFC West - the same division as former teammate and close friend, Trey Benson. After being roomates in Tallahassee, the two will clash on the field twice a year moving forward when the Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet for divisional matchups. Verse isn't going to hold back when he gets a chance to face Benson.
"That man's going to get this. I don't care nothing about that roommate stuff, I don't care nothing about that 'we friends'. That man is going to get this," Verse said.
Verse loves to talk a big game, and he also backs it up, which will be perfect in the massive environment that is LA. It probably won't be league before he's a fan favorite around the league with his ability to provide sound bytes.
