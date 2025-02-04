Former Florida State coaches, players react to Leonard Hamilton's resignation
Florida State announced on Monday that Leonard Hamilton would be resigning at the end of the season, ending a 23-year tenure in Tallahassee for one of the legends of college basketball. Some of the attention will be pointed to Coach Hamilton, he's always been about his players and his staff.
So, I reached out to some former players and coaches who were under Coach Hamilton over the years and gathered a few more from former players' social media posts. Here's what they had to say (quotes will be what they told me directly unless noted otherwise).
Charlton Young, Assistant Coach, 2013-2022
"I need people to know that J. Leonard Hamilton, I think, is one of the five greatest head coaches and CEOs in the history of our game. I think that what Jackie Robinson did for baseball is what J. Leonard Hamilton did for college basketball. He went to Kentucky as an assistant when it was a predominantly white sport, right after the Adolph Rupp term, and worked for Joe B. Hall. And him going to Kentucky and diversifying that program made everybody else in the country comfortable with recruiting African-American players. So, his place in history is undeniable.
What J. Leonard Hamilton has personally done for my life, my career, and my family, I could never repay him. What I learned from him, especially learning the power of controlling your emotional intelligence. The guy's amazing. He can never be duplicated, he could never be replaced. He's the kind of guy that you gotta put his shoes up on the mantle and just dust 'em off, because there will never be another one. Great basketball coach, great strategist, great teacher, great developer, great mentor, great coach, great husband, great father, great man."
David Nichols, 2018-2019
"Coach Ham is one of the greatest program builders when you look at what he did at Miami and Florida State. Easily the greatest coach in FSU history. You won’t see what he did repeated with this new age of college basketball and NIL. The culture he built was unmatched."
Harrison Prieto, 2016-2022
"I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, life lessons, and memorable experiences Coach Ham and his staff gave me and so many of my teammates over the years. Many of our fondest memories will always be in part because of Coach Ham.
I wish Coach the best of luck in his next endeavor and I always look forward to the next time Coach Ham calls to ask for a weather forecast.
For Florida State, enjoy the remainder of the season with Coach, and please send him off with the goodbye he deserves. As always, forever, Go Noles!!!"
Ian Miller 2010-2014
(On his Instagram story): "Man I'm sick. The G.O.A.T. as a coach but nobody touching 'em as a person, biggest heart on earth... You made history everywhere from Austin Peay, Kentucky to now... Jump hurdles for your guys on call. Love you big fella and now you can sip your Kool-aid under the palm trees. You the Godfather of this hoop world!"
(To me directly): "He had a great career, set the bar high, and earned respect from the basketball world."
Jaylan Gainey, 2022-2024
"Very sad to see his time come to an end, but I have nothing but endless respect for Coach Ham—an incredible coach and an even better person. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity he gave me to become a Seminole and for everything he has done for me, both on and off the court. Truly blessed and forever grateful to have played for such a legendary coach."
Justin Lindner, 2016-2021
"Coach Ham cares about people far more than just on the basketball court. More than anything, he showed us how basketball can be used as an instrument to become successful in life. He relates basketball and life better than anyone I have ever met. When he speaks without even trying he inspires me to be a better person and a better coach. He taught me about the mental aspect of the game and how one team always has a psychological advantage going into a game. His stories, quotes, and analogies I will never forget, and I will use with my players for years to come. My favorite quote of his that sticks with me: 'The true test of a man’s character is not how he acts and represents himself when things are going well, but instead when things aren’t going your way & adversity hits. How you respond and act in those times of adversity truly show who you are as a man and what your real character is.'"
Luke Loucks, 2008-2012
(On X/Twitter): "What a run and class act. [Coach Hamilton] is one of the best to ever do it! Hall of Fame on and off the court."
Phil Cofer, 2014-2019
"Best coach I could have been around, played for; all of the above. He taught us how to continue to work hard in everything we do and how to carry ourselves as a man through life."
PJ Savoy, 2016-2019
"He is a gem to the basketball community. Real players coach that cared for his players, not only on, but off the court as well. I have nothing but gratitude for him, [he] gave me an experience I only dreamed of, and will always love him for that. He did what everyone wants to do in basketball and [that's to] leave the game better than you found it. Real leader real legend. It was an honor to play for him.
Need a Coach Ham statue."
R-Jay Barsh, Assistant Coach, 2022-23
"I would not be the man I am today if not for the impact Coach Ham has on my life, the way he integrates his faith into coaching and his unrelenting commitment to doing the work set the standard for me. I remember being a JUCO coach in Tacoma, Washington, and looking for a mentor, someone whose path I could learn from when I met Coach Hamilton; I knew that's the essence of coaching for me - always bigger than hoops and the hardest worker I've ever met."
Steve Smith, Assistant Coach, 2019-2024
"Coach Hamilton is a pioneer and a true leader of men. He has helped shape the game of college basketball not only as one of the elite X and O coaches but also through his passion for personal growth and the development of all those he has come in contact with. I’m so blessed to have him in my life as a mentor, advisor, and friend. His only hobby has been basketball, and I know he will miss it dearly—just as he will be missed roaming the sidelines. Hopefully, he won’t be too far away."
Terance Mann, 2015-2019
"Not only was Coach Ham the best coach I ever had but also the best role model I’ve ever had. He taught me how to be a great man off of the court and emphasized that basketball isn’t the only thing that matters in life. He taught us the ability to care for others and take care of your family... Such a huge blessing in my life, if it wasn’t for him, I don’t know where I would be."
Trent Forrest, 2016-2020
"The best to do it, helped and shaped so many great players, [graduate assistants], etc... He taught me so much beyond basketball, will forever be grateful. Definitely deserves a statue or court to be named after him!!"
Wyatt Wilkes, 2017-2022
"Leonard Hamilton is what every school should want in a basketball coach. You hear that a coach cares a lot in this sport. But when I say Coach Ham cares, I don’t mean just about basketball. He cares about your health. He cares about your mental health. He cares about how your body is holding up. He cares about your diet. He cares about school. He asks about your classes and your grades. And after all of those things, he cares about basketball. Even in today’s world of NIL deals, a college coach's priorities should be: 1. Health 2. School 3. Basketball. And coach Ham has ALWAYS had his priorities straight. I was lucky to get to play for such a great man and leader. We should see him in the Hall Of Fame, and there’s not a doubt in my mind about that. Thanks, Coach, I owe you one, just like everybody else."
