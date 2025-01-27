Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
Florida State has made another addition to its 2026 class in the form of a local rising star.
On Monday afternoon, four-star running back Amari Clemons announced his commitment to Florida State. This is a big pickup for the Seminoles as Clemons is arguably the most talented prospect across the Panhandle. He's coming off an impressive junior season at Marianna High School, rushing 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 14 catches for 247 yards and three more scores.
Clemons had nine games of 100+ rushing yards and three games where he scored five or more touchdowns. He rushed for a season-high 383 yards on 26 carries with six touchdowns on the ground in a 50-44 victory against Walton High School on August 23. Marianna got off to a 10-0 start before falling short in the playoffs.
The Florida native has held an offer from the Seminoles since March of 2024. He's been a familiar face in Tallahassee, especially lately as he's taken three visits to campus dating back to December. Clemons is a good prospect to get in the boat with the program set to lose at least two running backs (Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes) following the upcoming season.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State looks for a second running back
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 294 overall prospect, the No. 24 RB, and the No. 47 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
