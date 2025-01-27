Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in Super Bowl LIX on February 9. The biggest storyline will be the Chiefs looking to win their third consecutive championship against the team they defeated two years ago to begin their run. There are still at least four reasons for Florida State fans to tune into the big game.
A quartet of former Seminoles will be suiting up on both sides. It's the 13th straight year that the program has been represented in the championship. Defensive linemen, Derrick Nnadi and Fabien Lovett, play for the Chiefs while defensive end Joshua Sweat and wide receiver Johnny Wilson are with the Eagles. Lovett is a member of Kansas City's practice squad but could potentially be activated for the Super Bowl.
Championship appearances are becoming a familiar feeling for Nnadi as he searches for his fourth ring in seven years at the NFL. He's spent the entirety of his career in Kansas City and has been a consistent contributor on the defensive front. Nnadi appeared in all 17 regular season games and made one start, totaling 11 tackles. With a victory, he would tie JT Thomas as the only two players in FSU program history with four Super Bowl titles.
Sweat will be making his second Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles, facing off against Nnadi and the Chiefs once again. During the regular season, Sweat appeared in 16 games, making 15 starts, and recorded 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
Wilson was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 16 games and started in four of those contests, catching five passes for 38 yards and a score. Wilson started in the divisional round win against the Los Angeles Rams but didn't record any statistics. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver is still carving out a role with the Eagles.
Lovett joined Kansas after going undrafted last year. He landed on the practice squad following training camp and has remained there for the entirety of the year. Lovett played in the preseason but has yet to make his official NFL debut.
The Chiefs and Eagles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
