Obscene Message In Doak Campbell Stadium Proves Even Snow Can't Stop FSU-UF Rivalry

Through wind, snow, and storm, the rivalry remains as fierce as ever.

Tommy Mire

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) attempts to tackle during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) attempts to tackle during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
If you were anywhere in the southeast over the past couple of days, a strange and historic snowstorm hit the Gulf Coast and Big Bend area causing power outages and schools to be shut down due to inclement weather.

But the blanket of snow that covered the city of seven hills in Tallahassee, FL, didn't stop the optimistic student body of the Seminoles. From snowball fights in College Town to hanging out in the fountain at the Westcott during freezing-cold temperatures (I'm pretty sure at one point there was a student walking around with a surfboard with a goal in mind to hang ten on one of the aforementioned hills), the snow seemingly brought the town together.

In that togetherness, the long-standing rivalry with the Florida Gators wasn't spared.

Under the snowcap and the cover of darkness, someone decided to emphasize that rivalry by drawing an obscene phrase into the delicate flurries landing inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It is never a friendly contest when the Seminoles and the Gators battle for the state of Florida (Miami is, well, you know).  The two teams have been going at it since 1958 and have played every year since, with the exception of the 2020 COVID-19 year. The rivalry between the two teams quickly turned into having National Championship implications under legendary FSU head coach Bobby Bowden in the '90s, and the two teams haven't looked back since.

Florida leads the all-time series with a 38–28–2 record and their last meeting ended in a 31-11 victory for the Gators.

The Seminoles and the Gators are set to face off on Saturday, November 29 inside "The Swamp" at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

