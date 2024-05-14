Kickoff Times Announced For FSU Football's 2024 Season Opener In Ireland And Home Opener
Florida State's first two games of the 2024 season will be showcased on ESPN, it was announced Tuesday during the Disney Ad Sales Up Front presentation.
The Seminoles open their season in Dublin, Ireland, against Georgia Tech on Saturday, August 24 at noon Eastern Time and 5 p.m. in Dublin. FSU's Labor Day home opener, on Monday, September 2 against Boston College, will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin is FSU's first international game in program history. The August 24 date also matches the earliest game in program history, a 38-31 win over Iowa State in Kansas City on August 24, 2002. Florida State leads the all-time series with the Yellow Jackets 15-11-1, including a 15-4 mark since the Seminoles joined the ACC prior to the 1992 season. Florida State is 56-21 all-time in season openers.
The Labor Day night matchup against the Eagles is the fourth straight stand-alone game on Labor Day weekend for FSU after hosting Notre Dame on Sunday night in 2021 and playing LSU in neutral-site matchups in 2022 and 2023 on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Florida State will be making its eighth appearance on Labor Day and playing in Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day for the fourth time. FSU is opening its season with consecutive ACC games for the first time since 2003 when it opened with North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia Tech in the first three weeks. Florida State leads the all-time series with Boston College 16-5 and has won 12 of the last 13 matchups.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
