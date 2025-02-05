Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim praises FSU's Leonard Hamilton amid recent resignation
Leonard Hamilton announced on Monday that he would be resigning as the head coach of the men's basketball team at the end of the season, ending a 23-year tenure in Tallahassee. For the last six weeks of the season, Coach Hamilton will be getting all of the flowers he deserves from the national media and college basketball.
One such case happened on the broadcast before Florida State's win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night, as Jim Boeheim made an appearance on "ACC PM." Boeheim is second in Division I basketball history in wins, with all 1,015 of those coming at Syracuse over a 47-year career. And Boeheim gave the utmost respect for his former opponent.
"Well, he's a great coach. He did it at Miami where they hadn't won, he's done it at Florida State where they hadn't won. These are not blue-blood basketball programs, he elevated them both. He's a Hall of Fame coach in my mind, a Hall of Fame person, for sure. I just think it's the end of a great era in Florida State basketball. Leonard Hamilton has the respect of everybody in college basketball. Every player, every coach, every fan, every player that ever played for or against him. He's what a college basketball coach IS. And he'll be missed."
Boeheim went 7-5 against Coach Hamilton once Syracuse joined the ACC. The two had some classic matchups, and college basketball won't be the same without them.
Coach Hamilton sits with an all-time record of 657-500, but that doesn't fit the whole narrative, as he made a habit of turning around programs that had never seen success, as Coach Boeheim alluded to, and was a trailblazer for coaches in college basketball. When he steps down in March (or, hopefully, April on a miracle run), he'll have left the game in a much better spot than where it was when he entered the sport.
