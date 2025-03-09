FSU upsets SMU, 76-69, in Leonard Hamilton's final game, giving him his 200th ACC win
Florida State returned home for its final regular season game, and Coach Leonard Hamilton’s final game at the Tucker Center, to play the SMU Mustangs, led by former FSU assistant Andy Enfield.
Plenty of former players showed up in support of Coach Hamilton, such as Chris Singleton, Ryan Reid, Solomon Alabi, Derwin Kitchen, Anthony Polite, PJ Savoy, and more.
Coach Hamilton was still searching for his 200th ACC victory, but it would be no easy task to do so against a good SMU team, who was looking to secure a double-bye in the ACC Tournament coming up.
Malique Ewin returned to the lineup after missing the last two with a foot sprain, surrounded by seniors Jason Simpson, Jesse Jones, Bostyn Holt, and Jamir Watkins. Those starters held their own with SMU until the regular starters (minus Daquan Davis, who missed the game) came into the game.
FSU took a brief one-point lead twice before SMU established themselves with a 7-1 run, getting five points out of Chuck Harris. That gave them a five-point lead, their largest of the first half.
Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin helped FSU chip away, though. A 13-4 win gave FSU a six-point lead before halftime, but Boopie Miller had five straight points to close the half for SMU, including a three at the buzzer, to give FSU a slight 33-32 advantage at the break.
FSU started out hot in the second half, as a 9-2 run, closed off by a steal and finish by Justin Thomas, gave the Seminoles gave them an eight-point lead at the first media timeout.
SMU got back within two during the next four minutes, and the lead would bounce between two and six for the next stretch. Malique Ewin was on an absolute tear in the second half, though. He and Jamir Watkins accounted for 14 straight points for the Seminoles, but SMU was still well within striking distance.
Five straight points for SMU got them back within two with four minutes to play, but Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen built the lead back to seven with three minutes left.
FSU was able to control the ending and close the game out, not without a few struggles, but better than they’d played in the clutch against Virginia or NC State, winning 76-69.
Malique Ewin was an absolute monster, finishing with a career-high 26 points and 8 rebounds on 10/13 shooting, followed closely by Jamir Watkins with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Those helped hold SMU, one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country, to just eight offensive boards and six second-chance points.
SMU was led by Boopie Miller with 16 points, followed by Matt Cross (13 points), Kario Oquendo (12 points), and Chuck Harris (11 points, all in the first half). SMU shot just 7/24 (29.2%) from three-point range after entering the game as one of the best shooting teams in the country.
This win gave Coach Hamilton his 200th ACC regular season win, becoming just the 4th coach in ACC history to achieve that feat, along with Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams.
Florida State travels to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament next, and they'll be playing on Tuesday, though the opponent and seed are unknown yet.
