Ex-Kings star De'Aaron Fox reacts to Luke Loucks accepting 'dream' Florida State job
News broke on Friday that Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks plans to succeed Leonard Hamilton as the next head basketball coach at Florida State, and as news started to trickle out, players in and around the Kings organization started to react to the news.
The team seemingly congratulated Loucks after practice on Friday afternoon, and the Kings' game on Friday night was said to be Loucks' last with the organization. Fitting that it came against the San Antonio Spurs and former Kings star De'Aaron Fox.
Fox and Loucks developed a tight-knit relationship during their time together in Sacramento, and they caught up before the game. When Fox won Clutch Player of the Year in 2023, he specifically thanked Loucks for his role in development. After the game, Fox was asked about Loucks taking the Florida State job.
"I think that's one of his dream jobs," Fox stated, "obviously, every coach that's on the bench that's important wants to be a head coach, regardless of if that's in the NBA or in college. That's a high major program, he played there, he's from Florida, his wife's from Florida, all of their family is there. So, I'll have to work out a little bit in Florida. I'm happy for him, someone like that always deserves an opportunity, and I think he'll make the most of it."
Loucks is expected to officially be named the head coach at Florida State as early as Sunday by the university. He seemed to be the favorite throughout the entire process, and it's been reported that Loucks has already been working to put a staff together, including a general manager.
