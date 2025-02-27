FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole put his athleticism on display in Indianapolis.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Florida State has three former standouts competing at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week; defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. The Seminoles are in a position to have multiple players drafted yet again with Thomas and Farmer trending as potential top-50 picks.

Farmer did his part to continue raising his stock with a solid showing when the defensive linemen and linebackers hit the field on Thursday. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 2/8-inches and 305 pounds, he drew attention for his performance during the 40-yard dash.

The big man was loud and proud while picking up speed on his way to a 5.14-second 40-yard dash. His second attempt was a little quicker at 5.12 seconds. Farmer's official time came in at 5.11 seconds, ranking 11th among all defensive tackles who participated.

Farmer also did well in positional drills, earning consistent praise from the analysts on the NFL Network broadcast. Daniel Jeremiah noted that he expects Farmer to be drafted in the top-50, and maybe even higher after his outing at the combine.

The Florida native has been climbing up draft boards since his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month. Farmer has established himself as a legitimate top-100 pick.

In four years at Florida State, Farmer appeared in 42 games, making 25 starts, while totaling 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. Farmer was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.

