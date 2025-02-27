FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
Florida State has three former standouts competing at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week; defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. The Seminoles are in a position to have multiple players drafted yet again with Thomas and Farmer trending as potential top-50 picks.
Farmer did his part to continue raising his stock with a solid showing when the defensive linemen and linebackers hit the field on Thursday. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 2/8-inches and 305 pounds, he drew attention for his performance during the 40-yard dash.
Former FSU Football star Joshua Farmer taking tips from Braden Fiske at combine, reveals what he learned in 2024
The big man was loud and proud while picking up speed on his way to a 5.14-second 40-yard dash. His second attempt was a little quicker at 5.12 seconds. Farmer's official time came in at 5.11 seconds, ranking 11th among all defensive tackles who participated.
Farmer also did well in positional drills, earning consistent praise from the analysts on the NFL Network broadcast. Daniel Jeremiah noted that he expects Farmer to be drafted in the top-50, and maybe even higher after his outing at the combine.
The Florida native has been climbing up draft boards since his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month. Farmer has established himself as a legitimate top-100 pick.
In four years at Florida State, Farmer appeared in 42 games, making 25 starts, while totaling 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. Farmer was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
