Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

The former Seminole worked out in front of scouts on Wednesday night.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (PK04) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (PK04) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and a trio of former Florida State standouts are among the competitors. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer are earning top-50 buzz but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is also one of the top players at his respective position.

The kickers went through their workout on Wednesday night and the event was closed to the media. With that being, Fitzgerald's family was in attendance and his mother was kind enough to share more details about his performance.

According to Mrs. Fitzgerald, the longtime Seminole went 14/15 on field goal attempts. He connected on two field goals from 50-yards, two from 55-yards and one from 60-yards. The showing should do well for his standing on draft boards for teams around the league that are searching for a kicker.

Fellow All-American Alex Mastromanno stepped in as Fitzgerald's holder. Former FSU special teams analyst Carter Barfield, who recently accepted a position as the special teams coordinator at Tulsa, was also in the building to watch the two players he coached to success for multiple years.

Fitzgerald responded from a lackluster campaign in 2022 to go 32/34 on field-goal attempts and 72/72 on extra-point attempts. He was named a first-team All-American, a second-team all-ACC selection, and a Lou Groza finalist for his performance in 2024.

The Georgia native is one of the most prolific kickers to ever come through Tallahassee. Fitzgerald ranks third in school history with six 50-yard field goals, fourth in extra points made (178), fifth in points scored (352), and seventh in made field goals (58).

Florida State won't have an easy task replacing Fitzgerald and Mastromanno this offseason.

Dustin Lewis
