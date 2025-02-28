Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and a trio of former Florida State standouts are among the competitors. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer are earning top-50 buzz but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is also one of the top players at his respective position.
The kickers went through their workout on Wednesday night and the event was closed to the media. With that being, Fitzgerald's family was in attendance and his mother was kind enough to share more details about his performance.
According to Mrs. Fitzgerald, the longtime Seminole went 14/15 on field goal attempts. He connected on two field goals from 50-yards, two from 55-yards and one from 60-yards. The showing should do well for his standing on draft boards for teams around the league that are searching for a kicker.
Fellow All-American Alex Mastromanno stepped in as Fitzgerald's holder. Former FSU special teams analyst Carter Barfield, who recently accepted a position as the special teams coordinator at Tulsa, was also in the building to watch the two players he coached to success for multiple years.
Fitzgerald responded from a lackluster campaign in 2022 to go 32/34 on field-goal attempts and 72/72 on extra-point attempts. He was named a first-team All-American, a second-team all-ACC selection, and a Lou Groza finalist for his performance in 2024.
The Georgia native is one of the most prolific kickers to ever come through Tallahassee. Fitzgerald ranks third in school history with six 50-yard field goals, fourth in extra points made (178), fifth in points scored (352), and seventh in made field goals (58).
Florida State won't have an easy task replacing Fitzgerald and Mastromanno this offseason.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
