Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald represented FSU at the 2025 NFL Combine

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (DB32) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Florida State had a trio of representatives at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. By all accounts, the Seminoles are well on their way to producing multiple selections for the second straight year.

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald each did their part to catch the attention of scouts. All three previously earned praise for their performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl at the beginning of February.

Check out the best photos from Thomas, Farmer, and Fitzgerald's time at the combine below.

Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback

Thomas measured in at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 197 pounds with 32 3/8 arms and 10" hands. He elected not to run the 40-yard dash along with skipping the majority of athletic testing. Thomas did record a 10'2" broad jump and looked solid during position drills, hitting 17.42 miles per hour during the box drill.

The potential top-50 selection will have another chance to test during Florida State's Pro Day in a few weeks.

Azareye'h Thomas
Azareye'h Thomas
Azareye'h Thomas
Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Farmer is continuing to trend in the right direction after wrapping up his time at the combine. He went viral for his 5.11-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. Farmer had massive 35-inch arms and 10 1/4 hands.

A member of Bruce Feldman's college football freak list, Farmer displayed his athleticism and strength. He had a 29-inch vertical jump, recorded a 9'4" broad jump, and bench-pressed 225 pounds 26 times.

Joshua Farmer
Joshua Farmer
Joshua Farmer
Joshua Farmer
Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker

Fitzgerald and the kickers went through a workout on Wednesday night that was closed to the media. He finished 14/15 on field goal attempts, including two field goals from 50 yards, two from 55 yards, and one from 60 yards. Fellow FSU All-American Alex Mastromanno stepped in as Fitzgerald's holder. Fitzgerald revealed that he's had conversations with all 32 teams in the NFL.

Ryan Fitzgerald
Ryan Fitzgerald
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons *free agent

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans *free agent

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs *free agent

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles *free agent

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

