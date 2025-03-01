Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine
Florida State had a trio of representatives at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. By all accounts, the Seminoles are well on their way to producing multiple selections for the second straight year.
Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald each did their part to catch the attention of scouts. All three previously earned praise for their performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl at the beginning of February.
Check out the best photos from Thomas, Farmer, and Fitzgerald's time at the combine below.
Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback
Thomas measured in at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 197 pounds with 32 3/8 arms and 10" hands. He elected not to run the 40-yard dash along with skipping the majority of athletic testing. Thomas did record a 10'2" broad jump and looked solid during position drills, hitting 17.42 miles per hour during the box drill.
The potential top-50 selection will have another chance to test during Florida State's Pro Day in a few weeks.
Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
Farmer is continuing to trend in the right direction after wrapping up his time at the combine. He went viral for his 5.11-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. Farmer had massive 35-inch arms and 10 1/4 hands.
A member of Bruce Feldman's college football freak list, Farmer displayed his athleticism and strength. He had a 29-inch vertical jump, recorded a 9'4" broad jump, and bench-pressed 225 pounds 26 times.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker
Fitzgerald and the kickers went through a workout on Wednesday night that was closed to the media. He finished 14/15 on field goal attempts, including two field goals from 50 yards, two from 55 yards, and one from 60 yards. Fellow FSU All-American Alex Mastromanno stepped in as Fitzgerald's holder. Fitzgerald revealed that he's had conversations with all 32 teams in the NFL.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons *free agent
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans *free agent
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs *free agent
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles *free agent
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
