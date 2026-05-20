Golden State Warriors Hosting FSU Basketball Star for Pre-Draft Workout

The 2026 NBA Draft is now about five weeks away, and teams are figuring out their draft boards. It's a slightly different process, now that the draft is split into two days, and the second round is largely controlled by agents, looking for the best landing spots for their players. Some would prefer to go undrafted if it means going to the best fit.

One player going through the process is Florida State guard Robert McCray V, who had a breakout season after starting his career at Wake Forest and Jacksonville. He became an All-ACC guard this year, averaging 16.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 3.8 RPG, and really had a fantastic run down the stretch of the season. He was FSU's only consistent offensive initiator, and his size and strength as a lead guard have some NBA teams interested.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State Warriors are set to host McCray, as well as a handful of other prospects projected to go undrafted or in the second round, for a pre-draft workout on Wednesday.

The Warriors will have a pre-draft workout with the following on Wednesday:



Maliq Brown — Duke

Ryan Conwell — Louisville

Ja'Kobi Gillespie — Tennessee

Rob McCray — Florida State

Emanuel Sharp — Houston

Ernest Udeh — Miami — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 19, 2026

As of now, the Warriors hold the 11th and 54th picks. None of the prospects they're working out on Wednesday would be fits for their pick in the lottery, but they'd all be options at that late second-round selection. Some teams use late second-rounders for draft-and-stash players, but a team like the Warriors would love to find an older college player who could make an impact right away.

McCray attended the annual Portsmouth Invitational and G-League Combine, measuring in at 6'2 3/4" and 193.6 pounds, with a wingspan of 6'4". He also had a max vertical jump of 43 inches, which had a lot of teams interested.

This is Robert McCray's second known pre-draft workout, as he also had a workout with the San Antonio Spurs a few weeks ago.

Will Robert McCray V Be Drafted?

The second round of the NBA Draft can be the wild west, as agents jockey for landing spots for their clients. That can create some head-scratching picks, but it can also create more opportunities for experienced college players to get drafted.

As of now, McCray is mostly seen as an undrafted free agent, but he has the talent, size, playmaking, and scoring ability to latch onto a two-way contract. He'll have to control his turnovers, as he could often be careless with the ball, but he also had the ball in his hands so much.

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