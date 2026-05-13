Transfer DL Chooses ACC Rival Over Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles are exploring a final addition to their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Following the conclusion of spring practice, the Seminoles have remained active in the transfer portal, searching for an experienced body to add along the defensive front.

There isn't as much talent available on the market as in recent years, mainly due to the spring window being abolished by the NCAA. That means Florida State won't find a starter waiting in the wings, but there are some potential depth pieces.

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The Seminoles have hosted two defensive linemen this month; Texas State transfer Devarrick Woods and JUCO Malachi Brown.

Woods took multiple visits following his trip to Florida State and has announced a decision.

Texas State DL Transfer Devarrick Woods Chooses Clemson Over FSU, Others

On Tuesday, Woods committed to Clemson over Florida State, Florida, and Kansas State, among others.

This isn't a total shocker, as the Seminoles had the opportunity to make the first impression and didn't seal the deal. Woods visited at least three other programs after departing from Tallahassee.

Either way, Woods was someone that Florida State wanted, so it's disappointing to see him end up in the ACC, let alone at Clemson. The Seminoles even have one of Woods' former teammates on the roster, Jordan Sanders.

Woods was recently approved to play a fifth year by the NCAA. He spent the 2025 campaign at Texas State, totaling 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

The Louisiana native was a member of the 2021 class. An unranked prep recruit, Woods ended up at Hinds Community College in 2023. During his two seasons with the program, he appeared in 18 games, recording 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

Florida State will be keeping a close eye on Brown, who was on campus last weekend. Brown is scheduled to commit on May 23 with the Seminoles, Colorado, and Kansas among the schools vying for his pledge.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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