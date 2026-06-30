Washington Wizards Make Decision On Former Florida State Star

The NBA is hitting an important period of the offseason with free agency beginning on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, teams will be looking to improve their rosters, adding depth and talent in an effort to compete against the best of the best.

Not every team is in a position for a championship run.

The Washington Wizards are deep in a rebuild. The franchise has failed to qualify for the postseason since 2021 and hasn't advanced past the second round in 48 years.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

In recent years, the Wizards have focused on finding the right pieces to build around, both young and old.

Washington brought in a trio of rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, including former Florida State star Jamir Watkins.

Watkins is dealing with a little bit of uncertainty leading up to his second season at the professional level.

Washington Wizards Make Jamir Watkins Restricted Free Agent

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) drives past Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Wizards declined Watkins' team option for the 2026-27 season, per Spotrac's Keith Smith. The decision means Watkins will be a restricted free agent.

Essentially, Washington has the opportunity to match any deal that Watkins receives from another team. It's more likely than not that he'll remain with the Wizards, unless someone else makes a big gamble.

Watkins put together a solid rookie campaign for a franchise that was amongst the worst in the league.

After initially agreeing to a two-way contract, the Wizards promoted Watkins to a standard deal in February.

Watkins appeared in 50 games and made 7 starts, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals over 20.6 minutes per contest. He scored 10+ points in 15 games, including a career-high 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block in a 130-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12.

The versatile two-way forward spent the final two seasons of his college career at Florida State. He initially signed with VCU out of high school.

Watkins led the Seminoles in scoring in back-to-back years, starting in all 65 of his appearances. He earned two All-ACC honors and was the 11th-fastest player in school history to accumulate 1,000+ points.

As a senior in 2024-25, Watkins put up 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

At the very least, Watkins seems primed to find a two-way deal in the NBA. His scoring success as a rookie and defensive identity are traits that professional teams covet.

Which Former Florida State Standouts Are In The NBA?

G Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets

F Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

F Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

G Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

F Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards

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