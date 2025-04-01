Promising FSU Basketball freshman entering transfer portal
The portaling continues for Florida State as players continue to enter the transfer portal due to the recent coaching change. The legendary Leonard Hamilton stepped down to make way for his former point guard, Luke Loucks, who wants to implement his own system and players who fit that better.
FSU has a new portal entry, as promising freshman guard Daquan Davis has announced his departure from Tallahassee. Maluk appeared in 31 games this season, averaging 8.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, and 2.3 RPG while shooting 36.1% from the floor. He initially came off the bench for the Seminoles before starting 20 games.
Davis was a top-100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, but came to Florida State via the Overtime Elite program. He was the first undersized guard Leonard Hamilton had employed since CJ Walker, but his speed and transition game gave the offense some needed juice. But he struggled to shoot the three, shooting just 27.9% from deep last season, and had a funky release on his shot.
New coach Luke Loucks is prioritizing good shooters, and it's possible he didn't see Davis as a perfect fit for his system. Or it's possible that Davis just wants to see what's out there on the market. Davis should garner a lot of interest as a guard with a high ceiling and experience playing in the ACC.
Davis becomes the eighth portal entry for the Seminoles this offseason, joining Taylor Bol Bowen, Chandler Jackson, Jerry Deng, Justin Thomas, Christian Nitu, Waka Mbatch, and Anastasios Rozakeas. FSU has landed two portal commitments already in Drexel wing Kobe MaGee and St. Bonaventure wing LaJae Jones. Getting some ball-handlers will now become a priority.
