BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal
Florida State and Luke Loucks are continuing to build out anew roster through the transfer portal and just landed their second commitment.
St. Bonaventure transfer wing LaJae Jones announced his commitment to FSU on Monday evening after visiting Tallahassee on March 28th. The 6'7" wing is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, attending Fletcher High School, and averaged 10.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.5 SPG while shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.9% from three on 3.7 3PA per game. He projected to be a high-level 3&D wing if he keeps developing.
Jones originally was planning to take more visits after his trip to Tallahassee, but decided to go ahead and pull the trigger to join the Seminoles. It brings him closer to home, which is something he's looking forward to.
Jones started his career with one season at Tarleton State, where he played sparingly, forcing him to go the Junior College route. He spent one season at Barton College in Kansas, where he averaged 15.4 PPG and 9.2 RPG while leading his team to the NJCAA Division 1 national championship, and was a Second Team All-NJCAA selection.
Coach Loucks is now 2/2 on transfers coming in on visits and committing to Florida State. Drexel guard Kobe MaGee committed to the Seminoles over the weekend, giving FSU two high-level shooters and defenders, something they've been looking to add.
There is still a long way to go to fill out this roster, as FSU has had seven players hit the portal: Taylor Bol Bowen, Chandler Jackson, Jerry Deng, Justin Thomas, Waka Mbatch, Anastasios Rozakeas, and Christian Nitu. JUCO forward Isaac Garrett is visiting Florida State this week, and Clemson transfer Chauncey Wiggins is also expected to be visiting Tallahassee in the coming days.
