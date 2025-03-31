Luke Loucks to add two more FSU Basketball staff members, build new position
Luke Loucks continues to build out his staff at Florida State. He announced during a small media gathering that he would be hiring Michael Fly and Gerald Gillion as assistant coaches but said it would take a little longer to add his associate head coach and other staff members as teams finish their seasons. And now, some of those names are coming to light.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed that Florida State is set to announce Amorrow Morgan as an assistant coach and Chris Kent as the Director of Player Development.
Morgan has been an assistant at Cal for the last two seasons, giving Loucks a power conference assistant coach with recruiting experience. Cal credits Morgan's recruitment of ACC Sixth Man of the Year Jeremiah Wilkinson, as well as Jaylon Tyson in the transfer portal, who was a first-round NBA draft pick last season. He has previous stops at Loyola-Chicago, where they made the NCAA Tournament in 2022, as well as South Alabama and Nicholls State.
Kent is currently an assistant coach with the Rip City Remix, the G-League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. Before that, he was with the Chicago Bulls from 2018-2023 in various roles, including a video coordinator and an assistant coach. Kent was also a player development coach at USF for one season before that, and most importantly, he was the head Graduate Assistant at FSU during my first year as a student manager in 2016-17. So, I may be a little biased, but he's the perfect guy for this role. Player Development is a role that Florida State has needed for a long time, and he has the experience and ties to both FSU and the NBA to be successful.
These are both good hires for Coach Loucks, though it isn't clear at this point in time if Morgan will become Loucks' Associate Head Coach. He can continue to add to this staff by adding a strength coach and a general manager, though he said it may take some time for the GM to be added.
