Son of Florida State Legend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Again

The college basketball season officially concluded on Monday night with Michigan's victory over UConn in the national championship.

Less than 48 hours later, over 1,000 players have already entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

One of the latest names to declare for the portal will sound pretty familiar to Florida State fans.

Son Of FSU Legend Transferring For Second Time

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard Anquan Boldin Jr. (4) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, junior guard Anquan Boldin Jr. announced his intentions to move on following one season at FAMU. This is the second straight year that Boldin Jr. has transferred.

Boldin Jr. moved from Buffalo to FAMU ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Joining the roster under first-year head coach Charlie Ward, he appeared in 22 games and made five starts. Boldin Jr. averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over 17.9 minutes per contest. He shot 48.5% from the field, 21.1% from three-point range, and 47.5% from the free-throw line.

SG Anquan Boldin Jr, son of former NFL WR Anquan Boldin, has entered the transfer portal.



Boldin averaged 5.8 pts in 22 games for FAMU in 2025-26.https://t.co/wQyRIHg4oB pic.twitter.com/2tjKxgQUuQ — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 7, 2026

If it's not obvious, Boldin Jr. is the son of Florida State legend Anquan Boldin. After a stint at IMG Academy, Boldin Jr. began his college career at Buffalo. In 2024-25, he was one of two players on the team to start in all 31 games, averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals over 25.3 minutes per contest.

The Florida native scored a career-high 22 points in an 87-78 victory against Fredonia on November 8. He shot 9/14 from the field, including 9/10 from two-point range, and knocked down 4/7 free throw attempts.

Anquan Boldin starred for Florida State from 1999-2002 and was a member of the second National Championship team in program history as a true freshman. Boldin was a prolific quarterback out of high school but switched to wide receiver to get on the field faster. He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2001 season. Boldin responded with a career year as a senior, catching 65 passes for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Boldin actually saw action at quarterback during his final game with the Seminoles. After catching a touchdown earlier in the contest, Boldin replaced Fabian Walker in FSU's 26-13 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2003.

Despite moving on from Florida State over 20 years ago, Boldin is still tied for third in program history in receiving touchdowns in a single season and is tied for No. 8 in career receiving touchdowns.

Boldin was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He went on to play for the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills before retiring in August 2017. Bolden was a starter for the Ravens during the team's run to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

Among the most productive pass-catchers in pro football, Boldin ranks No. 14 in NFL history with 13,779 career receiving yards. He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015.

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