11 Key Notes Entering FSU Football's Spring Practices

The Florida State Seminoles are on the cusp of entering their next stage of the 2026 offseason.

FSU officially wrapped up its winter conditioning program, headlined by the Tour of Duty, with a squat party on Friday. That leads directly into the beginning of spring practice on Monday morning.

The Seminoles will have 15 sessions to work with, including three scrimmages. Florida State won't hold a Spring Showcase for the second straight year.

Florida State updated its roster earlier today and provided a release with 11 'notes to know' about the program going into the spring.

Check them out below.

11 'Notes to Know' As FSU Prepares For The Spring

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Led by returning first-team All-ACC wide receiver Duce Robinson, Florida State opens spring practice March 9.

Robinson and Micahi Danzy highlight a wide receiver room that is again coached by Tim Harris Jr., who was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Robinson led the ACC in the regular season in 2025 with 1,081 receiving yards, the most for a Seminole since 2019.

A Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, Robinson ranked 11th nationally in receiving yards. His five games with at least 120 receiving yards tied for the most among P4 receivers, and he ranked 2nd in the conference - trailing only Danzy's average of 21.15 yards per catch that ranked 4th in the country.

Danzy led the country in plays of 50-plus yards (6). A member of Florida State's track and field team, Danzy helped lead the Florida State Men's Indoor Track & Field team to the ACC Championship in February, the Noles' first indoor track and field title since 2019.

Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir returns after an All-American season as a true freshman. The Miami native earned True Freshman All-American honors by On3 after recording 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. His sacks total was the third-most in FSU history for a true freshman.

The Seminoles open spring practice with 98 players on the roster, including 50 newcomers - 24 true freshmen, 23 NCAA transfers, and three JuCo transfers.

FSU's NCAA transfer class has played 586 career games with 279 starts, completed 63.0 percent of its passes for 11,739 yards and 77 touchdowns, rushed 1,020 times for 3,897 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns, caught 157 passes for 1,203 yards and six touchdowns, and started 117 games on the offensive line. Defensively, 15 players have combined for 536 tackles, 44.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 27 pass breakups with nine interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Specialists account for 45 punts for 1,994 yards, with 15 punts inside the 20- yard line; 22 made field goals on 25 attempts; and 135 kickoffs with 56 touchbacks.

All five of Florida State's offensive line transfers have started at least 10 games in their careers, led by Bowling Green transfer Nate Pabst (38) and Auburn's Xavier Chaplin (37). Bradyn Joiner (17), Chimdia Nwaiwu (13), and Paul Bowling (12) round out the offensive line transfers.

The Seminoles’ signing class - including seven players that will join the Seminoles as summer enrollees - includes 17 four-star prospects, eight ranked on ESPN’s SCNext 300, seven on Rivals 300, and five in the Top247 for the Class of 2026.

Harris was promoted to offensive coordinator in February. In his first season at FSU in 2025, Harris was FSU's wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. He was previously the OC at UCF in 2024 and FIU in 2020; he served as co-offensive coordinator for the Knights from 2021-22.

In addition to Harris' promotion, Florida State hired six new assistant coaches: Blue Adams (cornerbacks), Kam Martin (running backs), Adam Scheier (special teams coordinator), Ernie Sims (linebackers), Austin Tucker (quarterbacks) and Nick Williams (edges and pass rush specialist). Sims and Tucker spent last season as assistant position coaches for the Seminoles.

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.