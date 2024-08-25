14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
Florida State lost to Georgia Tech 24-21 on a field goal as time expired. The Seminoles begin the 2024 season 0-1 (0-1 ACC) and have a hole to climb out of early in the campaign.
Here are 14 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald connected on field goals of 59 and 52 yards in the first half, becoming the third player in FSU history with multiple 50-yard field goals in a game and second FSU kicker to make two 50-yard field goals in the same half.
- Fitzgerald's 59-yard field goal was the longest in a conference game in ACC history, the 2nd-longest overall by a Florida State kicker (behind only Gary Cismesia's 60-yarder at Florida in 2007) and 3rd-longest in ACC history.
- Fitzgerald extended his career-long field goal by six yards. He entered Saturday with one career 50-yard field goal, from 53 yards in 2021. With seven points Saturday, Fitzgerald ranks 9th in FSU history with 306 career points.
- Defensive back Shyheim Brown registered a career-high 13 tackles, including 1.0 for loss. His 13 tackles bettered his previous single-game high of eight, recorded twice in 2023.
- Running back Lawrance Toafili scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown, the 17th total touchdown of his career, on the opening drive for FSU's first points of the season. Toafili was responsible for FSU's longest rush and longest reception of the game.
- Brian Courtney ran in the two-point conversion after FSU's first touchdown. It was his second career two-point conversion.
- The two-point conversion was FSU's first since Courtney rushed for a conversion in the 39-17 win vs. Virginia Tech in 2023.
- Redshirt freshman Jalen Brown earned his first career start and made his first two career catches in the second quarter. Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. also made his first career start and registered two tackles.
- The following players made their Florida State debut: Earl Little Jr, Kam Davis, DJ Uiagalelei, Jalen Brown, Marvin Jones Jr, Malik Benson, Sione Lolohea, Jaylin Lucas, Cam Riley, Landen Thomas, Davonte Brown, Roydell Williams, Richie Leonard IV, TJ Ferguson, Lucas Simmons and Grady Kelly.
- Maurice Smith & Darius Washington are the first players in Florida State history to start in six consecutive seasons. Jeremiah Byers - who started at UTEP from 2019-22 before transferring to Florida State - has also started in six consecutive seasons. They are the only active players in the country with starts in six consecutive seasons.
- Joshua Farmer, DJ Lundy, Maurice Smith, and Darius Washington were the captains for the Seminoles.
- Florida State's starters on offense included quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Lawrance Toafili, running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, tight end Kyle Morlock, left tackle Darius Washington, left guard Richie Leonard IV, center Maurice Smith, right guard Keiondre Jones, and right tackle Jeremiah Byers.
- Florida State's starters on defense included defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive end Patrick Payton, linebacker DJ Lundy, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., nickel Kevin Knowles II, buck safety Shyheim Brown, free safety Davonte Brown, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
