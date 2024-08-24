Three Thoughts on Florida State's Head-Scratching Loss to Georgia Tech
Florida State waited nearly 250 days to return to the football field after a blowout loss in the Orange Bowl to conclude last year. However, when their debut finally arrived, the Seminoles were missing in action as the ball was kicked off in Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
There was an early display of promise after the offense went barreling down the field for a touchdown on the first drive of the year. Those hopes were quickly diminished after Georgia Tech responded with a score and a smash-mouth running offense that had the Seminoles on their heels throughout the day.
In the end, the Yellow Jackets' physicality and execution ended up outmatching Florida State. The program was beat in all facets of the game whether it be performance between the lines or coaching adjustments. The Seminoles looked wide-eyed and hesitant while Georgia Tech was confident and cutthroat.
The passing game didn't connect. The defense couldn't stop the run to save their lives. And Florida State's management of certain situations late in the second quarter and in the final frame left much to be desired.
Now, instead of starting off their revenge tour with a victory, the team is at the hands of another crushing defeat. Where does Florida State go from here? What will the response look like? Here are three thoughts on the head-scratching loss.
1. Florida State's Passing Attack Has A Ton Of Work To Do
Coming into this game, one of the main question marks surrounding Florida State's offense was the potential success of the passing game. Fielding a strong-armed quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei and a bevy of speedy wide receivers, expectations were that the Seminoles would have a chance to stretch the field. Instead, the majority of Uiagalelei's throws in the first half came within five yards on a variety of screens, dump-offs, and short passes.
It was clear after the first drive that Georgia Tech was more than willing to sell out on the run and force Uiagalelei to beat them - and he couldn't. Uiagalelei underthrew a deep shot to Ja'Khi Douglas on what could've been a touchdown and missed Malik Benson long down the sideline on another opportunity for a big play. He did look his best on Florida State's 15-play drive in the fourth quarter, finding Douglas and Benson for conversions on two fourth-down plays but everything else in between left you wanting a lot more out of the veteran quarterback.
There were also different points where Uiagalelei was indecisive, hesitant, or not going through his reads. On a third-down incompletion to Darion Williamson in the sideline that might've been a throwaway, Uiagalelei failed to recognize Jalen Brown working over the middle which could've resulted in a first down.
It didn't help that Hykeem Williams was out but only four wide receivers caught a pass for the Seminoles compared to three grabs by running backs and one catch by a tight end. That ended up building Uiagalelei a statline that consisted of 19/27 for 193 yards with no touchdowns. In total, the offense recorded just 291 yards, their fourth straight game dating back to last season not breaking the 300+ yard mark. Something has to change.
Florida State has to make some serious improvements before Boston College comes to town. If not, the running game will never truly be able to open up. The Yellow Jackets just put a perfect game plan on tape for some of FSU's upcoming opponents to take advantage of.
2. The Defensive Performance Was More Than Concerning
All offseason we talked about the possible vaunted defense that Florida State would field in 2024 and that the group had a chance to not take a step back despite losing a ton of talent. That certainly wasn't the case on Saturday as the Seminoles looked unprepared, unwilling, and uninspired in most of their sequences on the field.
Georgia Tech racked up 336 total yards of offense, including 190 yards on the ground, while averaging 6.5 yards per play. Time and time again, the Yellow Jackets easily ran through Florida State's front four, made the linebackers look silly, and worked into the secondary. It was almost like clockwork, and not in a good way for the defenders in garnet and gold.
Patrick Payton, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, and Marvin Jones Jr. were bullied by the Georgia Tech offensive line which just isn't acceptable considering their vast talent. It says a lot that Shyheim Brown ended up leading the team with 13 tackles, which is more than double the output that the starting defensive line totaled (6). That just shows how many plays reached the second level of the defense.
The Yellow Jackets converted 5/9 third-down attempts, including timely conversions where the defense had opportunities to get off the field. Georgia Tech converted a 3rd-and-5 or longer on all three of its scoring drives after the first quarter, including a 3rd-and-12 that led to the go-ahead touchdown to begin the fourth quarter.
By the way, all of those touchdown drives came in the red zone as the Yellow Jackets pushed the Seminoles into the end zone. The defense didn't even put up a fight when Georgia Tech got inside the 10.
Adam Fuller has a ton to shore up before Monday.
3. How This Team Responds Will Set The Course For 2024
An obvious thought, sure, but worth bringing to the forefront considering most of Florida State's leaders departed after last season. There were players across the roster waiting to step into their place but now we're really going to see who is in and who is out. This is the first time that this specific team, filled with 40+ new players, have faced adversity together.
Will they come together as a team or fall apart and crumble? That remains to be seen and this next week will tell us a lot about the 2024 Seminoles. The season isn't over, especially in the 12-team College Football Playoff era. There is room to make mistakes and still win it all. It just happens to be that the Seminoles made their error at the beginning of the year.
That leaves a thin margin for this Florida State team to run with considering there are still 11 games left to play in the regular-season. I have no clue how it's going to work out but the result is going to end up showing the character and will of the Seminoles.
I think they can fight out of this hole but it'll be uphill climb. Then again, what's that five word phrase Mike Norvell likes to throw around?
