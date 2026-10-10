20 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 44-20 Backbreaking Loss To Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles blew another golden opportunity on the road. Despite building a 14-0 advantage in the opening frame, Florida State lost to the Louisville Cardinals 44-20 and didn't even look competitive for the final three quarters.

The Seminoles gave up three touchdowns of 44+ yards, including a 97-yard score in the second quarter that flipped the momentum. Offensively, FSU went on a drought after failing to score on its third possession, punting five times in a row.

It was the type of outing that you really can't say anything positive about.

Here are 20 notes surrounding various data points from the defeat.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Louisville

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive line Tyler Thompson (3) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 209 yards and rushed for 45 yards. He had three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing).

With 209 passing yards, Daniels surpassed 6,000 for his career and now has 6,103.

Daniels' 7-yard touchdown to open the game was his 10th of the year, a school record for a quarterback and the most for a Seminole since Trey Benson's 14 in 2023. It capped a 14-play drive, matching FSU's longest scoring drive of the season.

Daniels' 10 rushing touchdowns are the most for a Seminole in the first six games of a season since Dalvin Cook had 10 in 2015. Antone Smith in 2008 and Pooh Bear Williams in 1995 also had 10 in the first six games of a season. Daniels began the week 3rd in FBS in rushing touchdowns.

Daniels scored six consecutive rushing touchdowns for FSU after scoring all five of the Seminole touchdowns last week against Virginia. His five touchdowns against the Cavaliers set a Florida State record.

Daniels' touchdown streak ended on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Micahi Danzy, a one-handed grab that was his first touchdown of the season. Danzy led FSU with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Danzy's two touchdowns tied a career high. A Seminole has scored multiple touchdowns in 5 of 6 games this year.

Running back Ousmane Kromah led FSU with 88 rushing yards. He is one of three FBS players with at least 80 yards in every team game this season and is the first FSU player since Warrick Dunn in 1995 to hit 80 rushing yards in each of the first six games of the season.

Linebacker Chris Jones and safety CJ Richard Jr. led FSU with seven tackles each. Jones and defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs combined for a stop on 4th-and-1 on Louisville's opening drive. Jones also had a 4th-and-1 stop last week against Virginia.

Defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy had a 5-yard sack on the Cardinals' opening drive. He leads FSU with 5.0 on the season; the Texas A&M transfer had 3.5 sacks in 37 career games with the Aggies.

Kennedy had 2.0 of FSU's 4.0 tackles for loss and leads FSU with 7.5 TFL on the year.

Sophomore Ethan Post punted four times for 173 yards, a 43.3 average. They were the first punts of his career and his first appearance of the season.

Freshman Amari Thomas returned two kickoffs for 37 yards, the first kick returns of his career. He is the fifth Seminole with a kick return this season.

Louisville had allowed just 16 points in the first quarter prior to Friday night. FSU scored 14 points in the opening frame.

FSU converted its first Red Zone try, extending its streak to 22 consecutive to begin the season. That matched the 2012 team for the longest streak to begin a year since 2000 and was FSU's longest streak at any point since a run of 41 consecutive between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Freshman Franklin Whitley blocked a Louisville extra point. It was the 42nd blocked PAT in school history and the first since Jared Verse got a hand on one against North Alabama in 2023.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski made both point-after tries. As a team, FSU has connected on 184 consecutive PAT, including perfect marks each year 2023- 26 seasons.

On offense, Florida State's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Ousmane Kromah, TE Landen Thomas, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, Florida State's starters were DE Mandrell Desir, DT Kevin Wynn, DT Deante McCray, LB Mikai Gbayor, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr, CB Ja'Bril Rawls, CB Quindarrius Jones, S CJ Richard Jr., ROVER Ashlynd Barker, and S Ma'Khi Jones.

Florida State's road losing streak will reach 1,056 days by the time the Seminoles face Miami next weekend.

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