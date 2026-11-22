The Florida State Seminoles were worn down in the second half of a 28-10 loss to North Carolina State. Florida State started strong, scoring a touchdown on its opening possession.

Little did everyone in Doak Campbell Stadium know, that would be the Seminoles' only trip to the end zone all night. The offense was stuck in the mud, leading to the defense being on the field for over 36 minutes.

It was an ugly showing on Homecoming, with FSU losing its first Seminole Heritage game and coming up short while debuting its turquoise jerseys.

Here are 22 notes surrounding various data points from the loss.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To NC State

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) is sacked by North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jordyn Best (26) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Zay Parks, cornerback Charles Lester III and defensive lineman Jalen Anderson made the first starts of their career. Parks is the fourth running back to start for the Noles this year and entered the season sixth on the depth chart.

After Saturday, eight Noles have made their first career starts in 2026.

Parks rushed eight times for a season-high 35 yards and scored a 9-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game. It was his second career touchdown.

He added three catches for 10 yards, both career highs. He caught his first career pass last week at Pitt.

Lester had a career-high six tackles and added one pass breakup, one forced fumble and 0.5 tackles for loss. The forced fumble was the first of his career and came on the same drive as his third-down pass breakup.

Freshman receiver Jasen Lopez caught seven passes, the most for an FSU true freshman wide receiver since Rashad Greene had 12 at Wake Forest in 2011. Lopez's 292 receiving yards this season are the most for an FSU true freshman since 2018.

Linebacker Chris Jones had a season-high 14 tackles, his 10th career game with at least 10 tackles. His 14 tackles are the most for a Seminole this season.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski made a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, tied for the 7th-longest in program history and the longest since Ryan Fitzgerald's 56-yarder vs. North Carolina in 2024. It was Panikowski's longest field goal as a Seminole and the 2nd-longest of his career (55 yards at Northern Arizona in 2024 while playing for Idaho State).

The 54-yard field goal is tied for the 3rd-longest in the ACC this year and the 53rd 50-yard field goal in FSU history.

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The field goal improved Panikowski to 12-for-12 this season and 27-for-27 in his FBS career, the only qualified active kicker perfect in his career. His 27 consecutive made field goals at the FBS level is the longest active streak.

Panikowski also made his extra point try, pushing FSU's consecutive PAT streak to 196 over the past five seasons.

Receiver Micahi Danzy caught three passes for a game-high 73 yards, including a 50-yard catch on FSU's opening drive. His team-high 584 receiving yards this year are a career-best.

Freshman Cam Brooks had a 13-yard sack late in the second quarter, the first sack of his career.

5th Year Deamontae Diggs sacked CJ Bailey on NC State's first offensive play. He now has 7.0 tackles for loss on just 15 career tackles at FSU.

Sophomore tight end Chase Loftin caught a 19-yard pass on 3rd & 9, the longest reception of his career, to extend FSU's drive that resulted in Panikowski's 54-yard field goal.

Linebacker Mikai Gbayor had two tackles, giving him 151 for his career.

Freshman Franklin Whitley blocked a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter. He has both of FSU's blocked kicks this year - he also blocked a PAT at Louisville - and is the first Nole to block a PAT and a field goal in the same season since Kevin McNeil in 2009.

NC State missed two field goals; FSU opponents were 14-of-16 on field goals this year. It was the first time since 2024 that a team missed multiple field goals against FSU.

Bryan Arledge, the elected Brighton Board Representative from the Seminole Tribe of Florida and member of the otter clan, planted the spear before the game. Bryan is a 2010 Florida State graduate.

On offense, FSU's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Zay Parks, TE Landen Thomas, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jasen Lopez, WR Jayvan Boggs, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre' Otto, C Chavez Thompson, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU's starter were DL Deamontae Diggs, DL Darryll Desir, DL Daniel Lyons, JACK Jalen Anderson, LB Omar Graham Jr., LB Chris Jones, CB Charles Lester III, CB Nehemiah Chandler, S Ashlynd Barker, S Ma'Khi Jones, and ROVER CJ Richard Jr.

The Seminoles are 5-6 entering their regular season finale for the third time since 2021.

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