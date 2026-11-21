The Florida State Seminoles will play their 11th game of the 2026 season on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State is back in Tallahassee to finish off the fall with home matchups against the NC State Wolfpack and the Florida Gators.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack

A few hours before taking on the Wolfpack, the Seminoles updated their depth chart.

Florida State's Depth Chart Before NC State Game

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Charles Lester III (4) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State made a few changes before taking on NC State.

After warming up with the running backs last week, junior safety Jarvis Boatwright is listed as the primary backup behind Zay Parks. It'll be interesting to see if he gets any action today.

On the defensive side of the ball, Deante McCray is back in the lineup. He's a co-backup with Jordan Sanders, behind Daniel Lyons.

The Seminoles recently lost Rylan Kennedy for the season. Jalen Anderson steps into the starting role at JACK, with freshman Jaemin Pinckney backing him up.

In the defensive backfield, Charles Lester III is listed as a starter. Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones were ruled out earlier this week. Zae Thomas will back up Lester III.

True freshman Devin Carter will get a shot on kick return with Amari Thomas out for the rest of the season.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Zay Parks, Jr.

2. Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Chavez Thompson, So.

2. Jayden Todd, Jr.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Cam Brooks, Fr.

Defensive Tackle:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

2. Deante McCray, 5th year OR Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

JACK:

1. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

2. Jaemin Pinckney, Fr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Charles Lester III, Jr.

2. Zae Thomas, So.

Cornerback:

1. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Kickoff Specialist:

1. Conor McAneney, So. OR Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr. OR Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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