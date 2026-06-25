3 Position Groups FSU Football Should Feel Most Confident About In 2026

While Florida State faces critical depth chart rebuilds in the trenches, head coach Mike Norvell's roster enters 2026 with clear strengths. If the Seminoles are to navigate their shifting offensive identity under Ashton Daniels, they will likely lean heavily on their elite skill positions and a reloaded secondary.

Here are the three position groups that Florida State can feel most confident about.

Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State's wide receiver room offers an elite ceiling with depth behind its star pass catchers. Duce Robinson headlines the unit, backed by Olympic-level speedster Micahi Danzy. Because Danzy boasts a high school and freshman year as a running back, he serves as a dynamic chess piece that can be used in jet sweeps and designed runs, aligning with what Norvell will likely be trying to accomplish.

Spring camp provided valuable insight into the program's depth at the position. With the Seminoles carefully managing Robinson and Danzy, true freshmen Devin Carter and basketball crossover Jasen Lopez excelled, earning consistent praise for quickly grasping the playbook and exceeding expectations on the practice field. Their rapid development points to Florida State having the depth to weather the inevitable storm of the injury bug that comes with the normal wear and tear of a full season.

Throw in a healthy Jayvan Boggs, and it speaks to the depth that Norvell has built in the room.

Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

If you were to guess a 1A and 1B as far as strength of position groups go, it would be wide receiver and running back. The running back room is expected to field a significant 1-2 punch led by Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner and physical powerhouse Ousemane Kromah. With those two, backed by the reliable depth of Sam Singleton, Jr., the room has both the power and stamina to wear down defensive fronts.

A dependable rushing attack should also ease the burden on quarterback Ashton Daniels early in the season. If Florida State can consistently stay ahead of the chains, the Seminoles won't have to ask a new quarterback behind a rebuilt offensive line to win games solely with his arm.

With the wideouts shifting safety coverage just for being on the field, the two groups may help take the pressure off of Daniels and a new offensive line; however, those groups will need to carry the weight as well for the entire offense to succeed.

Defensive Line

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

This group got a major upgrade when Mandrell and Darryll Desir decided to exit the transfer portal and return. It was an addition without subtraction, and the two will be valuable assets for Tony White's scheme. Adding Texas A&M transfer Rylan Kennedy and the return of Deamontae Diggs, there are some major players up front.

This group still has question marks, and players will need to step up, but there is potential talent there.

Another player who didn't quite get the attention expected last season was Kevin Wynn. Wynn battled injuries early on, but when healthy, he can definitely factor into the mix. Daniel Lyons also brings experience and versatility to the rotation, giving Florida State another dependable option along the defensive front.

Florida State doesn't need one player to carry the unit. The Seminoles have enough proven contributors and rotational depth to keep fresh bodies on the field, something that should pay dividends in White's aggressive 3-3-5 scheme.

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