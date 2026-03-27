FSU Football Seeing Early Emergence From Two Defensive Line Wildcards

Florida State expected a lot out of its defensive line transfer haul last year.

That didn't exactly come to fruition as Deante McCray ended up being the most productive out of the quartet. James Williams struggled to transition into an expanded role, Jayson Jenkins grinded admirably to return from an Achilles injury, but he wasn't close to 100%, and Deamontae Diggs was sidelined after two games.

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McCray is the only member of the group who remains with the program. As he enters his final season of eligibility, he's trying to take on a leadership role for the Seminoles.

The veteran defender is seeing positive signs from two players that Florida State is going to need a lot out of.

Deante McCray Praises Rylan Kennedy, Kevin Wynn, True Freshmen

FSU Athletic

The Seminoles overhauled the defensive front, but they'll need a few returners and newcomers to step into expanded roles.

Two members of the unit with a lot of anticipation are senior defensive end Rylan Kennedy and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.

Kennedy will probably see a lot of action at JACK next fall.

"He's a good player. He's definitely somebody we're going to need to help us get to where we're going to be," McCray said. "He's already got the tools needed, and like myself, just need to hone in on what we need to do and just keep getting better off what we do now. Just keep getting better, but he's a great player."

McCray played next to Wynn during his first season in Garnet and Gold. The two have developed a solid bond.

Wynn was Florida State's highest-ranked signee in #Tribe25, but an injury late in the preseason prevented him from truly making an impact as a true freshman.

That could change in the near future as Wynn is in better shape going into year two.

"He's looking good. He's attacked the rehab in the offseason. I actually worked out with him; I worked out with him a lot. We have a good relationship," McCray said. "Seeing him grow as well is a good thing to see because I know he's going to be a great player."

"He's another person to look out for. He's just been attacking his rehab and getting better," McCray continued. "We hit the sled together, we pass-rush drills together, all kinds of stuff."

The Seminoles are also welcoming a large crop of freshmen to the room this spring, including Earnest Rankins, Jaemin Pinckney, Franklin Whitley, Wihtlley Cadeau, and Cam Brooks.

McCray is trying to pass down what he's learned over the past few years.

"They all have good personalities. I love working with them, man," McCray said. "Honestly, they all have a lot of natural talent.

"It's good to see when someone starts off with good, raw talent, and it's good to see them grow and get better; it's a great experience," McCray added. "To be able to share experiences from what I've learned, what I've experienced, my failures, my successes, and pass it on to them, and then see them grow from that, it's a good experience."

Florida State scrimmages for the first time this spring on Saturday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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