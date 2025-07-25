4 games Florida State Seminoles football must win in 2025
The scent of fresh-cut grass drifting through the late-summer air signals one thing: football season is nearly here. In Tallahassee, the Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a defining year under head coach Mike Norvell. With a high-stakes Week 1 clash against Alabama, all eyes will be on the 'Noles to get it right in 2025.
Florida State's path won’t be paved with cupcakes or easy victories. It ranks among the toughest schedules in the nation, and the Crimson Tide are just the first mountain to climb.
Four games could define Florida State’s rebound season. With the usual suspects in play and a few potential sleepers lurking, the Seminoles will need to pick their battles wisely. These are the four matchups that could make or break their push back into national contention.
Alabama
It goes without saying that a win over Alabama would pole vault the Seminoles into everyone's conversation. The country is watching FSU with caution after its 2023 ACC Championship run and subsequent fall from grace in 2024.
It isn't as unlikely as the Sunday morning funeral directors would like to speculate. FSU brought in the No. 6 transfer class and some of the top offensive and defensive minds in the country. It's Kalen DeBoer's second year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and they'll have a new quarterback with limited experience.
Betting against Alabama as 13.5-point favorites is no easy task, but head coach Mike Norvell has a track record of rising to the occasion in marquee matchups, just ask LSU.
If the 'Noles can start out the season strong, it will only propel their momentum moving on into the season.
READ MORE: Florida State defenders fully buying into Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme
Miami Hurricanes
As the season moves on, Florida State will face Virginia and quarterback Chandler Morris, a potential sleeper threat on the road, especially as the Seminoles look to reset after their clash with Alabama. While matchups against Kent State and East Texas A&M come first and shouldn’t be taken lightly, the first major conference test looms large against rival Miami.
Carson Beck and the Hurricanes will head to Tallahassee on October 4. At Florida State, if you’re not winning rivalry games, you’re not winning at all. If the Seminoles manage to knock off both Miami and Alabama, the 2025 outlook isn’t just heating up, it is cooking with seasoning.
Florida State will host the Hurricanes again as underdogs (7.5) and will be looking to reclaim the state after last year's 36-14 loss.
Clemson
The Clemson Tigers have evolved into not only an ACC rival but a circle drawn firmly on every FSU player's calendar year after year.
As conference favorites, Cade Klubnik is expected to lead the Tigers after a 3,639-yard, 36-passing-touchdown season while adding seven scores on the ground. Their favorable schedule and revamped season put them as strong playoff contenders, and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen should have them rearing to go at home in one of the toughest stadiums to play in.
The Tigers open against LSU and have South Carolina on the docket. Hosting Duke shouldn't be a tall order, but road games against Georgia Tech, Louisville, and North Carolina could put any team in the red if the injury bug catches up.
This game for FSU is probably the biggest on the schedule and has the potential for an ACC Championship repeat. November 8 will be a telltale sign if the changes at Florida State are positive or negative.
Virginia Tech
Getting into the heart of the season brings programs like Pitt and NC State, and it ends with Florida. If we're talking about must-win games for the Seminoles, you can't exclude the Gators, but an all-out ACC run would put them into the playoff debate.
To be clear, beating Florida is always a must for Florida State, but that falls outside the scope of this article.
FSU hosts quarterback Kyron Drones and the Hokies, and unless it is a close and hard-fought game, a loss here would look sloppy. FSU has the defense to handle Virginia Tech's offense, but end-of-season woes, much like Clemson, could catch up to them.
The road back to national relevance won’t be easy, and Florida State can’t afford missteps along the way. With a high-profile opener, bitter rivalries, and trap games sprinkled throughout the schedule, the Seminoles don’t just need to win, they need to prove they belong. If they can handle these four games, the conversation in Tallahassee might shift from redemption to resurgence.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok