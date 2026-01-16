FSU football star Duce Robinson reveals main reason for returning in 2026

Star wideout Duce Robinson became Florida State’s first 1,000-yard pass catcher since 2019, finishing the 2025 season with 1,081 yards. He averaged more than 90 yards per game, added six touchdowns, and quickly became a household name among FSU fans after arriving in Tallahassee, Florida.

Robinson's decision to forego the NFL Draft and play his final year of eligibility came as somewhat of a surprise, as he likely had numerous teams vying for his talents at the next level.

READ MORE: Desir twins reverse course, returning to FSU football

Faith In The Program, Fans Drove Robinson's Return

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

Standing at 6'6'', Robinson towered over the podium when he met with the media on Friday, laying out his decision to remain with the program and expressing his belief in what the 2026 Florida State team is capable of.

"I believe. I believe in Florida State. I believe in what coach Norvell is doing," Robinson said. "I believe in the coaches he brought in, a lot of the players he brought in, and I believe in the guys that we have returning. I think we have the opportunity to do something really special."

Florida State had a rollercoaster of a season last year, starting with knocking off No. 8 Alabama and finishing with a 5-7 record that left fans wanting more. In part, he said it felt unfair to the fanbase that welcomed him so passionately and that he wanted to give them something in return.

"I didn’t want to leave after having the season we had last year. It felt unfair to the fans because they’ve given me so much," Robinson continued. "So I just want to try to give them something in return."

As a first-team All-ACC wide receiver and Biletnikoff semi-finalist, Robinson enjoyed personal success last season. However, he stressed that his return was soundly rooted in team goals. His vision for 2026 is a Florida State team playing deep into January and remaining part of the national championship conversation.

"I want my success to be a reflection of the team’s success because I came back to be playing right now. I came back so that next year at this time we’re still playing," Robinson said. "So that’s the ultimate goal: when mid-January rolls around, we’re still being talked about, we’re still playing."

Robinson Grateful For His Time at Florida State

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

After spending two seasons at USC, Robinson transferred to his father’s alma mater, where his dad played from 2001 to 2004. He credits Florida State’s legacy and its people for shaping his decision to return.

"Florida State changed my life. Last year was one of the best years of my life, and the people of Tallahassee, just the people I’ve met, the people who have helped me both in the facility and out of the facility. I’ve met so many incredible people here," Robinson continued, "I just want to make those people happy. I want to make those people proud. But I want to give those people something to cheer about because they have done so much for me. They have changed my life in such an incredible way."

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News