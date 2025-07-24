Florida State defenders fully buying into Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell moved on from former defensive coordinator Adam Fuller prior to the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Less than a calendar year after extending Fuller, the Seminoles found themselves searching for a new voice to lead the defense.
Norvell took his hunt into the Midwest, bringing former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to Tallahassee.
Though he only has six years of coordinator experience under his belt, White produced a top-25 defense at two different programs (Nebraska, Syracuse) in each of the last four seasons. He brings a fiery personality and plenty of confidence to the table, something the Seminoles have lacked recently.
FSU's players are already buying in and sharing their belief in the 3-3-5 multiple scheme that White is installing.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell on FSU QB Thomas Castellanos' bold Alabama comments: 'I watch the work'
Star defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. believes the changes are allowing the Seminoles to play to their talents.
"First of all, I'll start with the 3-3-5 scheme. I play in the scheme. It don't cause us to be disruptive. Make plays, show our versatility and just be us," Jackson Jr. said at the ACC Kickoff. "Just playing for Coach T Knight [Terrance Knighton], he's a great dude, just bringing the energy. Coach Odell, he's still around. He's a great guy. So them being in the room together, it's unmatched."
Jackson Jr. is stepping into a bigger leadership role at Florida State.
"I mean, just taking that next step. I want to be a vocal leader, and I wasn't that last year," Jackson Jr. said. "So just coming into this season I want to be, like, more vocal and just become that leader that I need to be for this team."
Another player who is being more vocal in 2025 is redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. Going into his second season with the program, Little Jr. was one of Florida State's pleasant surprises during spring practice.
Little Jr. likes the multiple looks that the Seminoles can present to opposing offenses. He doesn't think physicality or effort will be something the unit lacks this fall.
"What I like most about the scheme, schematically, it allows us to, like DJ said, show our versatility, just play with that edge. We can hit you from different points on the field," Little Jr. said. "Like I said, we're going to wreak havoc for opposing offenses and we're just going to fly around. That's something that coach Tony White emphasizes, being physical and playing with dominant contact, playing with relentless effort."
"That's something we harp on and that's definitely one of our focal points going into the season. We're going to put emphasis on that," Little Jr. added.
Little Jr. will be settling in at the rover safety spot on Florida State's defense. He has a lot of praise for the attitude that White brings to the building each day.
"Just being at that rover position, I'm always in the intermediate level, so just being that guy coming off the edge, blitz, being a post," Little Jr. said. "I love the position and I'm ready for the opportunity and I'm excited to take the field with my guys."
"As far as Tony White, man, he's definitely a great leader," Little Jr. added. "I'm glad that Coach brought him on the team. We're excited to play for him. He brings that fire, that edge and that juice every day, and I can't wait to put that on display."
The Seminoles have a sense of desperation going into the fall. That's something Little Jr. wants Florida State to back up on the field through effort.
"Just playing with tremendous effort, and like Coach said, just being relentless and being desperate. Desperate to win, desperate to eat, just desperate to succeed, that's all he harps on," Little Jr. said. "We hit on that every day. You come here to be desperate and to succeed, and just like I said, put that logo on your chest and play for your last name and the school."
Florida State kicks off its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30. The game will be nationally televised on ABC in the first matchup inside a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok